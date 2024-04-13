This isn’t a fluff, meaningless article to bait engagement, numbers, and subscribers, I try my best to avoid those and think I don’t engage in them. For over 2 years I have been quite persistently tracking down drug shortages, the article below is one of the most recent ones.







As someone who basically deals with forecasting at different levels, drug shortages are very important to me because I have a decent understanding of the non-linear dynamics at play within all the different subjects I cover here or elsewhere. Knowing that all sorts of infections, diseases, and other pathologies aren’t going down anytime soon, drug shortages are significant.



Increasing quarterly demand + continuous drug shortage equals a very precarious healthcare system anywhere, but especially impactful when you import most of your drugs or the materials necessary to make the drugs. So here we are, again.

Drug shortages in the US have reached an all-time high, with 323 active and ongoing shortages already tallied this year, according to data collected by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). The current drug shortage total surpasses the previous record of 320, set in 2014, and is the highest recorded since ASHP began tracking shortages in 2001. "All drug classes are vulnerable to shortages," ASHP CEO Paul Abramowitz said in a statement Thursday. "Some of the most worrying shortages involve generic sterile injectable medications, including cancer chemotherapy drugs and emergency medications stored in hospital crash carts and procedural areas. Ongoing national shortages of therapies for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder [ADHD] also remain a serious challenge for clinicians and patients." Erin Fox, associate chief pharmacy officer of University of Utah Health, told CBS MoneyWatch, that most of the drugs in short supply are generic, older products, and around half are injectable drugs that require more stringent manufacturing processes. In 60 percent of cases, manufacturers do not know or do not provide reasons why their drugs fall into short supply, ASHP found.

Similar trends, sometimes with different drugs are at play in Europe, and while the data and information are very hard to come about, China often experiences drug shortages, but in their case, being a powerhouse of production, these shortages are short-lived.



So why exactly am I repeating myself, is this just an update ? No. Because there are significant events at play right now. Israel has lost the war that matters, the public opinion war, and decided to bite more than it can chew without US support, baiting Iran into possibly a bigger conflict. In the next 48 hours, Iran may barrage Israel with an absurd amount of drones and missiles, or just keep threatening it. Regardless there is a real chance of escalation and spillover of the war between Hamas and Israel towards its neighbors.

This will severely impact not only the global economy but global shipping routes, and geopolitical relationships (Iran is a sovereign proxy of China), among other significant events. When you add these variables supply looks fragile, but even without conflicts and wars around, and ignoring any potential disruption, demand alone will persist.



So repeating myself, you should consider stocking whatever necessary drugs you may decide are worth holding a little bit of stock, a stash. What I refer to as “break glass in case”. Most doctors are willing to give you prescriptions to avoid potential situations where you may go without a drug you need/may need for extended periods.



Now we go to the second part of this short article, and important, and two-fold. One of the most corrupt agencies on the planet decided to ban several peptides.



I will just add the list, you may read the (excrement-filled) reasons for the ban in the linked article.

AOD-9605

BPC-157

CJC-1295

DIHEXA

DSIP

Epitalon

GHK-Cu

Ipamorelin

KPV

LL-37

Melatonan-II

MOTS-C

Ibutamoren

Selank

Seman

Thymosin Beta 4

Thymosin Alpha 1

If you are a long-time reader, you will be aware that quite a few peptides in this list are direct recommendations from me and a peptides expert I talk with, used specifically to treat Covid damage, and especially potent to treat vaccine injury. A few of these are now only available in pill form, which is more expensive, and often the effective dosage is cut in half (meaning a 250 mcg pill nets you an effective dosage of 125).

Another “problem” is Russia. Russia is a peptide powerhouse, both in research and production, and they are also seriously considering banning the export of all of their peptides. Peptides are pricey right now, and given that they are the talk of the town on social media, it become very trendy, and demand is about to increase significantly. So if you are considering using peptides and have the funds, now would be a good time.



Even if you don’t want to use it right now, and just have a couple of bottles for the next year or two.





The third and last part. Months ago I promised to write an article on the importance of magnesium, it is one of the most basic supplements any human being on the planet should be taking, at least any seriously wanting to optimize their health. I didn’t have the time, but thankfully our friend Doorless Carp did an amazing job.



If you choose to support me at any point or already does, thank you very much.

An addendum and this will NOT be usual. Throughout the last 2+ years every so often some readers attempt to become paid subscribers, but their banks deny it. I never contact any reader about it, but see it often, the same applies to Kofi.



Kofi now has a PayPal option you can use. It may or may not work for people who previously couldn’t.





