Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

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Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
2h

I hope all of you have been well. I have been... something. Regardless, I may do a rapid-fire sequence of articles.

Shorter in nature to cover a lot more ground, given how extensively I have broken down multiple mechanisms, there is a lot of new information that you should know.

Secondly, I do not remember if I ever even once republished an article, perhaps once, but I will likely do it in the next few weeks with two articles, as I find myself in the position to continue a specific line of research (not related to SARS-CoV-2... but with Language).

See you soon, hopefully.

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Lone Star's avatar
Lone Star
1h

I guess you are convinced that the variants are caused by spontaneous mutations or “natural” mutations. While perhaps not directly related to your article here, do you think it possible the mutations have been engineered and seeded?

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