Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

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The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
Jun 13

Really excellent piece, as per usual😉

Just a couple of things.... te the calcium channel effects and influx of intracellular calcium....intetesting to note thst nNative EMF/R has the same imoact...😉 Just noticing. Wasnt there some "conspiracy theory" about 5G release and correlating effects on SARSCov2 transmission?....😉

Also, "....The DNA itself had tells, it came both from the nucleus and from mitochondrial origins. Mitochondrial DNA can act as a powerful damage-associated molecular pattern, activating and calling nearby immune cells....".

I have maintained since june 2021 that the mtDNA would be affected. The ER took the spike up dramatically, and im sure that the mtDNA did too. No one seems comfy enough to talk about it though. To assume it didnt, because we havent seen mtDNA do it before, because we havent been looking for it....well that seems to be a$$...uming alot.🤔😉😂

Especially when in context of what im seeing clinically.😐

Love your work M. Keep doing it. It matters greatly.

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SteveBC's avatar
SteveBC
Jun 14

Hey, Moriarty, good to see you publishing again. It's been a while. And this post seems to be tying in a lot of disparate details. Also, I looked at Barefoot Healer's comment and your reply and for the first time see why people think 5G cell signals make C19 worse. Thanks for the explanations.

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