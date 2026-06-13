This could be said, it has been a long time coming. Either by divine intervention or sheer coincidence, I kept postponing this article, and in the end, it was for the better, as significant new information and evidence came to light as time went on. First and foremost, we need to clarify some myths about mast cells, and as an addendum, the goal of the article is to cover these specific mechanisms, not a comprehensive analysis of mast cells, for now.



I will also preface the entire article with this. My suggested supplements, incidentally, directly regulate mast cell responses. Arginine suppresses histamine release, and glycine reduces IgE. Quercetin, Olive Leaf Extract, Vitamin C, Magnesium, Selenium, Zinc, etc. If someone has mast cell problems, they MUST address the causes, which will often be a dysfunctional, compromised gut + secondary, often undetected infection, bacteria often being the culprit. Supplementation helps keep it in check.



Besides a certain niche of doctors, immunologists, and likely a decent number of naturopaths, Mast Cells (MC) are very poorly understood. For the most part and for the longest time, mast cells were believed to be “the allergy cells”, which is true as they are the primary mediators of acute, fast allergic inflammatory reaction (allergy is merely another form of inflammation, albeit an attempt to protect your body).

From an initial overview, mast cells are what are denominated “effector cells”, and their role is to neutralize threats. They carry granules, which you can imagine as pre-formed “sacks” storing a lot of substances. How many types and how many substances ? Many.



The truth has more complexity. Mast cells are primary first responders, sentinels of the immune system, and act as master orchestrators of the immune system. Not only can mast cells be engaged by IgE (the allergy aspect of mast cell responses and the immune system as a whole), but also “normal” IgG, complement (it generates fragments, it can form complexes to help the body, participates in the clotting cascade), TLR (can be activated by components of bacteria, some viruses, endotoxin, and double-stranded RNA), cell-to-cell contact, and lastly, trauma. Physical, cellular, and emotional. When it encounters any of these, it releases its granules.



The granules themselves contain enzymes that can degrade proteins, it can directly affect your circulatory system, release neuro-hormones, such as histamine and serotonin, which are both neurotransmitters and hormones that have systemic effects, cytokines that create further inflammatory responses, chemokines that act as a “come here” signal to other cells, and growth factors, further regulating immune responses, cell growth and tissue remodeling.



Many of the released contents can start biochemical/immunological chain reactions on their own, which is why they are master orchestrators, affecting the body systemically. Mast cells are involved in 2 other highly significant and critical components of our immune responses, but that is for later in this article.





It can’t be understated the significant role Mast Cells have in regards to SARS-CoV-2, not only do they contribute to hyperinflammation and tissue damage, but it is one of the lasting “problems” remaining unsolved in Long Covid. How exactly coronavirus Spike proteins trigger MC degranulation at a molecular level has remained an mystery… until now. For a better contextual understanding, other viruses interact with MCs too, such as RSV, Rhinovirus, reovirus, Dengue, HIV, hepatitis viruses, and influenza.

The design of their model is pretty good, they used 3 fairly distinct cell lines, which are LAD2 cells, previously shown to express ACE2 and support SARS-CoV-2 infection, LUVA cells, which express high levels of Aminopeptidase N and ACE2, and HMC-1 cells, expressing ACE2 and APN, which expresses ACE2 universally and a significant amount of APN, and lower levels of DPP4 (a secondary receptor for some coronaviruses).

All 3 cell lines were then exposed to 2 different coronaviruses, HCoV-229E, which uses APN, and HCoV-NL63, which uses ACE2, and between 1 to 2 days later showed significant expression of nucleocapsid, confirming these were productive infections. The author’s previous demostrated that the Spike Protein and especially its Receptor Binding Domain, when engaging ACE2, could trigger rapid MC degranulation (the release of its contents).



This time, they wanted to test the same dynamic from a variety of coronaviruses Spike Protein/RBD, those being HCoV-229E (common cold virus uses APN), HCoV-NL63 (another common cold virus, uses ACE2), HCoV-OC43, HCoV-HKU1 (both use O-acetylated sialic acid), Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV, which uses DPP4), SARS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.

This section is rather the most significant, they test if just the mere binding of the Spike Protein to receptors on Mast Cells would be enough to trigger degranulation.



In the image above, on D, you can see that the Spike/RBD (recombinant, produced in the lab) of all seven recombinant coronaviruses efficiently induced degranulation of mast cells, measured here by the levels of β-hexosaminidase in LUVA and HMC-1 cells. The LAD2 panel in D shows that this also extends to SARS-CoV-2 variants Beta, Delta, and Omicron. They also used authentic live virions, HCoV-NL63 and HCoV-229E, across all 3 cell lines.

To test whether binding itself is sufficient or some other Spike property is required, the authors used what we can call an affinity-gradient approach based on receptor binding. On the high-affinity side, they used a bat coronavirus with strong ACE2 binding and MERS-CoV-2p, a strain that has high DPP4 affinity and both triggered robust degranulation.



On the low-affinity side, they engineered a Spike mutant called S-R/x2, which has a bond that locks the Spike in a rigid state, significantly hindering its ACE2 binding. They also used BM48-31 and VsCoV-2, naturally occurring bat coronaviruses with poor receptor binding. All three low-affinity Spikes failed to trigger degranulation. Finally, they tested S2 subunits, the “stem” of the Spike that lacks the RBD section entirely, in both pre and post-fusion conformations (shape). Neither induced degranulation.



Simply put, if a viral spike protein binds to a receptor, that alone is sufficient to elicit Mast Cells to release their contents. Limited binding is unable to elicit degranulation. You need the Receptor Binding Domain for this to occur. As I have pointed out in recent months, to understand what is going on under the hood in your cells, looking at which genes are increased or decreased is a fantastic way to gain insight. Among the many approaches to do so, here they used one called transcriptome analysis.



They focused on LAD2 cells, exposed for 24 hours to 3 Spike/RBD proteins from MERS, SARS, and SARS-CoV-2, and to live virions from HCoV-229E and HCoV-NL63. The recombinant Spike proteins altered hundreds of genes each, an example SARS-CoV-2 Spike changed 355 total (291 up, 64 down). It sounds significant until you compare it to the live virions analysis. HCoV-229E altered over 4,000 genes, HCoV-2NL63 over 2,000. The difference is the intrinsic activation of pattern recognition receptors such as TLR, beyond what Spike alone can do.

Across all tests, the 3 Spike/RBDs + the 2 virions, only 111 genes were consistently upregulated, with only one being consistently downregulated (CLEC12A) by itself of significance. This gene is an immunological and inflammatory brake. The chemokines CCL2, CCL3, CCL4, CCL20, CCL3L1, CXCL1, CXCL8 (IL-8), CXCL11 that acts as signals to call immune cells to a location, the cytokines IL1β, IL32, and the signaling ones IRAK2, IRF7, TNFAIP6, NFRSF9, TNFSF15, IL18R1, these act as both signals and as a feedback loop which consists in recruing immune cells, clear infections and consequentially limit severe inflammation such as the TNFSF15 one.

A great guide for cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors can be found here.



Quantifying in real time via PCR, they confirmed the upregulation of IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α in virus-infected LAD2 cells and in Spike/RBD LUVA cells. When using the Spike/RBD proteins that bear limited receptor binding (the low-affinity ones), the induction of IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-8 levels was compromised, abolished. In simpler terms, you need the Spike Protein and its RBD to bind to a receptor for mast cells to activate, and that alone can induce significant inflammatory changes and start a feedback loop.

The last section is quite dense because it dissects the molecular mechanism of all that happens, and given that it is about to get denser, I will simplify. Mast cells most famous, well-studied degranulation pathway of mast cells is the Type 1 hypersensitivity, allergic response. In this canonical pathway, IgE binds to its receptor (FcεRI), which activates the Src-family kinase Lyn. Lyn changes the receptor, and in a complex process, it opens calcium channels, flooding the inside of the cell with calcium, which triggers structural changes inside the cell (cytoskeletal remodeling), allowing for granule release.







Here, the authors found a parallel, distinct pathway. When Spike/RBD binds to its receptors, it activates Src kinase, a different member of the Src-family kinase at a specific section. This driver's P13k and then AKT, this is a cell survival and metabolic signaling axis, but here it is hijacked to induce degranulation. Downstream of P13K/AKT, intracellular calcium levels increase rapidly, leading to structural changes and microtubule formation, allowing for degranulation.



To refresh your memory, the changes in calcium inside the cell are drivers of drastic, cascading systemic changes. One of the hallmarks of mitochondrial dysfunction is the dysregulation of calcium inside the cell. Another side to this would be my cognitive boosting supplementation suggestions (aka Brain Stack), which primarily act by changing calcium, modulating its levels inside the cell, allowing the cell to absorb significantly more of what you are ingesting than normal, thus the cognitive boosting effects.

This is interesting because a proposed treatment for Long Covid in women is… blocking calcium, and women are much more predisposed to have mast cell and allergic problems than men. There are very few tried-and-true ways to avoid a SARS-CoV-2 infection, but a recent one is a randomized clinical trial using a nasal spray called Azelastine.

In the trial, they found that this nasal spray is capable of reducing the risk of a SARS-CoV-2 infection. Azelastine targets almost every single one of the primary pathways SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect and damage a host. Azelastine Inhibits Secretion of IL-6, TNF-α and IL-8 as well as NF-κB Activation and Intracellular Calcium Ion Levels in Normal Human Mast Cells



As I mentioned at the start of the article, mast cells have other roles. While not their primary function, mast cells can also “eat” (phagocytosis), they can capture, process, and present antigens directly to T Cells, bridging both sides of the immune system. Both of these secondary functions already have drastic implications for SARS-CoV-2, but there is a third extremely overlooked function that has a direct, significant impact.





Extracellular traps



One of my focuses this year has been researching and understanding what is happening outside of the cell, and extracellular traps are among the biggest drivers of pathology over the long-term, because it is silent. It is only measured when dysfunction or damage has already been done, not before. Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) are the primary example.

NETs are web-like structures composed of decondensed chromatin DNA decorated with histones and granular proteins (elastase, myeloperoxidase) that neutrophils release during a specialized form of cell death called NETosis. These structures are double-edged, they can trap and kill pathogens, but their uncontrolled release damages endothelial and epithelial cells and promotes thrombosis.

To date, this is the first research effort to study the involvement of DETs in SARS-CoV-2 infection and whether it could induce DETs in mast cells. Mast cell-derived extracellular traps are similar in formation by a DNA scaffold, their association with histones, and the distinction is that the web-like structure is composed of mast cell-specific proteins, such as tryptase. Bacteria, parasites, and inflammatory mediators such as IL-23, IL-1β, glucose oxidase, and fungi can induce the formation of DET in mast cells.

Here, the authors used two approaches, inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus and only its Spike Protein in the HMC-1 cell line.

Both inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and Spike protein induced a dose-dependent DET release, the more of each, the larger the amount of DET release, and DET release is accompanied by significant cell death. DET release occurs through a similar process to NETosis, a highly inflammatory, pathological form of cell lytic cell death, in which the cell quite literally bursts open.

By using confocal microscopy, the authors were able to visualize the structure and contents of DETs. DETs had the aforementioned NET-like morphology, decondensed chromatin fibers decorated with granular proteins. It had tryptase heavily associated with DNA, citrullinated histone H3, a hallmark of chromatin decondensation (this allows the DNA to form said structures). Interestingly enough, they found LL-37 in DETs, a highly significant antimicrobial peptide we recently covered.



And most remarkable of all, both inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and Spike Protein were found physically trapped with the DNA-web-like mesh. The DNA itself had tells, it came both from the nucleus and from mitochondrial origins. Mitochondrial DNA can act as a powerful damage-associated molecular pattern, activating and calling nearby immune cells

DETs release of HMC-1 Mast Cells stimulated by BPLSARS-CoV-2 or Spike Protein.

The signaling pathway is precisely where this paper diverges and becomes mechanistically significant from the first one. Here, the authors pre-treated the HMC-1 cells with a specific inhibitor, C29, which inhibits TLR2, and TAK242, which inhibits TLR4. Both abolished the NET release. Downstream of TLR2/4 is NF-kB, the master transcription factor of inflammation, which starts entire systemic inflammatory cascades. By using an inhibitor (IKK16), they reduced DETs to baseline, so NF-kB is likely one of the central switches that upregulates the necessary genes for Extracellular Traps formation.



SARS-CoV-2 is a Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) beast, it creates a severe, significant, lasting ROS burden because of the extensive damage it does to cells, and as expected here, both inactivated SARS-CoV-2 and Spike protein triggered significant ROS production. By using DPI (diphenyleneiodonium) and NAC (N-Acetyl Cysteine, one of my most recommended supplements), both ROS scavangers/inhibitors, they blocked DET formation entirely. The formation of DETs is very ROS-dependent, in a similar fashion to NETosis.



In alignment with the previous paper, when using a calcium chelator prior to exposing the mast cells to SARS-CoV-2 or Spike Protein, it significantly reduced DET formation. Once again, calcium is required for the entire process of DET release. Decondensation of chromatin is a process that also relies on calcium (PAD enzyme and the citrullination of histones, covered in the paper too).



Lastly, they used a broad serine protease inhibitor called Nafamostat, as one such serine protease is the most abundant in mast cells (tryptase), and by doing so it completely abolished DET release. Tryptase from Mast cells likely participates in the formation of extracellular traps in a similar fashion to neutrophil elastase, cleaving histones to enable chromatin decondensation.

The authors go further to investigate the effects of DETs in a biological sense. They use Calu-3 cells, which are lung epithelial cells. Both SARS-CoV-2-DETs and Spike-DETs were toxic to Calu-3 cells at two concentrations (50 ng/ml and 10ng/ml). The Spike Protein alone at the concentration used to induce DETs was not toxic to HMC-1 cells. They also used two other cell lines, A549, which are lung cells, and most importantly, HBMEC (Human Brain microvascular endothelial cells), showing similar toxicity.



To understand where the toxicity comes from, they used DNase (It breaks down DNA, and DNA is essential here), decreasing DET cytotoxicity by 48% to 68%. Using an Anti-H3cit antibody (targeting citrullinated histones, also histones can be toxic to different cells) reduced toxicity. Nefomostat reduced the toxicity by 37% to 47%.



Is the formation of DETs merely a byproduct of cell death, exposure to viral fragments, and inflammatory responses ? That is the next step, NETs are known to restrict HIV-1 replication in CD4 T cells and macrophages, among other things, limiting bacterial infection. Purified DETs were incubated with actual SARS-CoV-2 virus (Delta variant), then added to Calu-3 cells. Upon measurement, they observed a 60% reduction in viral titers at 24 hours. The virus gets trapped and neutralized inside the extracellular traps.



This effect is abolished when DETs were pre-treated with DNase or anti-tryptase. The DNA physically entangles virions, tryptase likely degrades viral proteins or disrupts membrane integrity. The last step was analyzing lung biopsies from 5 Covid patients, compared to 3 pre-pandemic controls.



Using immunofluorescence (when you use a specific dye that shines in different colors under microscopy), they used DAPI for DNA, anti-tryptase for mast cells, anti-H3Cit for citrullinated histones, and were able to identify DET structures in the lung tissue from the biopsies. Quantifying them showed a statistically significant increase in DET-positive cells in the Covid lungs compared to controls.





The Beast Within



The fact that they found LL-37 in DETs is highly important. If you recall my Fragments article, among the many fragments produced by the breakdown of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein lies xenoAMPs capable of themselves cocrystalizing with LL-37. XenoAMPs themselves can form complexes with dsRNA and DNA.



While the authors of the DET’s paper did not measure it, I firmly believe HMGB1 acts as a molecular nexus functionally connecting all three pathways. Mast Cells activation, xenoAMP persistence, and DET pathology. Damaged cells, dying cells, and cell death all release HMGB1. The One Protein to Rule Them All also acts as a potent promoter and enhancer of mast cell activity.



HMGB1 is intrinsically associated with chromatin. When cells undergo NETosis or DETosis, HMGB1 will be bound to DNA and released with the DNA scaffold. Not only does HMGB1 likely contribute to the web-like structure formation, but it will also contribute to DET toxicity and further immunogenicity. It will also activate RAGE on bystander cells, amplifying damage and promoting further mast cell activation.



These complexes and interactions can contribute to long-term (months-long) low-grade inflammation, shifting cell metabolism towards salvage pathways, draining the body of necessary resources. Because they are resistant to degradation and bear a multitude of things (dsRNA, DNA, HMGB1, Histones), they become multivalent activators of TLR (those being 3, 9, 4 and RAGE, which isn’t a TLR), and can affect multiple types of cells, such as epithelial, endothelial, monocytes, macrophages, T-Cells.

Visualization is a powerful aid, so it looks something like this. Click on the image to enlarge or download it.



This is enough for today.

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