Highlights of this article:
We have more evidence the Spike Protein contributes to the acceleration of certain diseases via Th17 immune response
Doesn’t matter the type of vaccination, a breakthrough infection may induce Th2 (allergic) and Th17 responses
Natural infection does both of the same described above
A nuclear receptor downregulated by the virus, d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.