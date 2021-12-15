By @Jkempenerfy on Twitter.
NATURAL GAS traders increasingly anticipate U.S./EU sanctions on Russia and refusal to authorise Nord Stream 2 pipeline will result in a gas shortage this winter - driving futures prices to record highs.
NATURAL GAS traders anticipate increasing probability that EU28 gas inventories will deplete to critically low levels by the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.