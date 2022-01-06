Good night. First, you should click on the tweet from Bjorn and read the entire thread. It's filled with signals, the tweet itself being a major one, as I previously outlined in other posts. The everything shortage is about to show its true potential and I am now aware it has come to the third world.
All others are energy-related, because energy is the f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.