Daily briefing - Hiking day
There isn't enough grain for the both of us.
While being in the rural parts of somewhere, hiking, I am still doing what I do, just with a lot less stress 😆. A picture is worth a thousand words. Analysis below the picture.
Analysis:
As the major and most important story of the last few days, it’s the first one. As I’ve said since I first wrote the Nova Swan concept, China would play a larger game, a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.