Some of these have been around, hidden (hehe) in my Twitter page for a while, and others I decided to write about today, out of the blue. There is no coherence here, these are all connected events, but distant time points, what we call “large-scale events”, events that can be either or both big in yield (impact size) and timeframe (years, a few decades).



First, about a piece of information going around, on how the DoD may have supplied Pfizer or Moderna with parts of the technology and know-how on how to set up, build, and expand the production of mRNA products. DARPA itself announced Moderna partnerships multiple times 2 years before the pandemic. But this is not a may…



I have known about this since mid-2022, I do not know how the person who told me this at first would feel about me sharing the (encrypted) messages, but this was later corroborated by other Pfizer and one Moderna employee (these I know for a fact do not want even a hint of their syntax and messages around… the dangers of Machine Learning).

Simply put, both companies were indeed given the all steps to produce the mRNA vaccines, and just call and brand their own. If you are asking yourself why some of the insiders came to talk to me, it is somewhat simple.



Insiders thought we (me and my friend-mentor) were engaging in Machine Learning (ML). It is one thing just to say stuff, the other is backing what you say with evidence, forecasting what will happen, and the forecasted outcome coming to pass and their machine learning efforts lagging months behind us.



Before you ask me or yourself, no I have not, my laptop at the time had an integrated graphics card, 2 GB of shared RAM, and was 16 years old. I still don’t have even close to enough compute. Just good old research and a weird brain.



To the second point. The article below is not a “conspiracy” post, but there is information related to what I am about to discuss.









Among the many “laboratory accidents”, UNC’s Chapel Hill string of carelessness jumped to my mind.

Near Misses at UNC Chapel Hill’s High-Security Lab Illustrate Risk of Accidents With Coronaviruses Reports indicate UNC researchers were potentially exposed to lab-created coronaviruses in several incidents since 2015. These incidents highlight the risks even in the most secure and respected research facilities.

While writing and thinking about all this and going through my notes I recall another message, this incidentally will be also vague because I do not wish to endanger someone else life. But I recall someone with direct connections to UNC-Chapel Hill, to Baric’s lab confiding to me how 8 people got severely sick in 2015, with a respiratory virus, that progressed very quickly towards pneumonia of unknown causes.



All 8 survived but were severely sick, and a few had severe cases of early SARS-CoV-2… I have long argued I now believe all coronavirus epidemics (SARS, MERS, SARS 2) were engineered viruses. This amazing Twitter thread by Dog’s Breakfast provides a solid argument on the possible synthetic origin of MERS. It posits and provides molecular analysis on the possible synthetic origin of MERS by manipulation of different coronaviruses.



Now is the time to connect my last article. For argument’s sake let us assume the virus was engineered to leave minimal molecular traces, how would one approach that strategy ? You manipulate a viable zoonotic virus and infect animals with it, young animals will only develop lethal disease after 25 passages, and you leave a hidden feature.

Besides DPP-4, theoretically, MERS could only jump species if it used one specific receptor. CEACAM5. This is where CEACAM5 is mostly expressed.

As a highly intelligent reader (NatteringNayBob) put it “And now this... the lungs were collateral damage, and a misdirection.”



If you want to add layers of complexity, another great Twitter account (ahead of most of the planet on many Covid treatments since 2020), Juniper Berry shared many times he got sick with what was either SARS-CoV-2 in 2019 shortly before the pandemic and he was sitting beside an esteemed scientist while traveling in a plane.



Our favorite scientist, Nurgle’s most fervent priest, Ralph Baric (The Plague Father… this isn’t my words, this is how he covertly described himself in this presentation). This presentation was sent to me by

a friend of ours =).



Not only of meme worth the material this presentation has potential, in fact, throughout the whole 30 minutes Baric sounds more like a virology Nostradamus, rather than a scientist doing a presentation. The title of the presentation is Imagining the Next Flu Pandemic – and Preventing it! from April 2018.

At the midpoint of the presentation, he talks about how to deal with these potential pandemics.

"I think new technologies will shorten that by quite a bit, but vaccine-induced immune pathology, vaccine-induced enhancement, and antigenic variations are tough nuts to crack".

This is not the first time Baric predicts the future if you listen to This Week In Virology Episode 364, named It’s not SARS 2.0, it will literally sound like Baric is doing a podcast today, and not in 2015, and when you think he said all that in 2015, you are “This man predicted the future”.



A summary:

Ralph Baric and WIV didn’t have an understanding of the genetic factors that influence coronavirus transmission

SARS epidemics were controlled back in the 2000’s

Coronaviruses go to recombination with high frequency, up to 30% of the genetic tree

Modular evolution occurred, where single genes can be transferred from one strain to the next, even specific parts of the Spike Protein (these are his exact words)

Single vaccines for deadly pathogens like SARS, MERS, Ebola, and Nipa won’t solve the problem, and monoclonal antibody therapy won’t solve the problem, having monotherapies targeting a single aspect won’t help long term (his words again)

So once again in 2018 our Big Boy Baric is somewhat predicting the future, akin to forecasting molecular biological behavior, granted this man is most likely a once-in-a-century genius. But then, we have the very end of the video… just press play…



Quite a prophet… That is also quite literally my favorite quote and I use it often to describe the last 4 years.



Baric forecasting skills are second to none… Given this is a conspiracy I believe Baric is a JASON (JAnuary, September, October, November), an internal Special Access Program from the DoD, in a similar vein to the original JASON, but likely with high interest in dual-use technology.



Or perhaps as The Well-Manicured Man posited 'The best way to predict the future is to invent it'



Until the simplified supplement article is published.



I am grateful for your support !





