This piece is an (obvious) continuation of the piece below, with enough data points you can understand where everything is coming from.
As I have written many times over the past few months, given all the events and dynamics at play, and the response of countries to said events, coal would suffer a shortage and its price would increase gradually, and I s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.