Thanks to the Twitter fren who described the effects of the stack as in the title. Credit where it is due.
The brain works in mysterious ways, my brain works in stranger ways. I often experienced breakthroughs in research I have been struggling with for months while doing an unrelated task, such as analyzing a new proposed algorithm that has a more compu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.