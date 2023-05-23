In 2021, during our deep research, my friend (whom I often mention in my Substacks) and I encountered puzzling dynamics. We quickly realized that mRNA, as a universal treatment, had limitations due to numerous missing details, individual variations, and the complexity of addressing intricate aspects. This led us to constantly question ourselves: "
”How …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.