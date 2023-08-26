The first few paragraphs will serve as both a summary of all the older articles within this theme and an assessment of the current state of affairs. The Nova Swan Theory and Observations on Hybrid War are recommended reading to understand the tone and perspectives here.
Sometimes I recommend songs I feel fit the tone of BMO pieces. Here is one, and the o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.