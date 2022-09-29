I was supposed to publish my next Beyond Mathematical Odds focused on Deindustrialization, but events all day made it difficult, I could finish it very late but rather take my time in the face of this.
Earlier today, little past midnight, a paper was published. About how the Spike Protein and its mRNA can get inside the nucleus of cells by using a novel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.