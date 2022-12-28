I will share pictures at a later date, but I decided to write this short one in the spur of the moment. In the span of 24 hours, every Alt-Covid account under the sun decided to publish a Twitter thread, a Substack post, or a blog post about a specific subject that is trending right now.
I got several e-mails and messages asking why I was not covering t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.