There are a few important pieces of recent information that are worth sharing, but don’t fit any of the other themes, not directly. Since the eyes are the window to the soul, we start talking about them. It started with this, an 1890s Westinghouse Base Sawyer-Man light bulb, working to this day.



Being opposed to LEDs isn’t exactly a novel or even controversial position, there a entire social media profiles speaking on the harms of Blue Light, and I have been vocal on opposing it, although most of my life is staring at screens… the irony is not lost on me. What has been a point of debate is the extent of damage…

The French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES) recently published a 400-page report regarding the danger of LED lights to our eyes [1]. The report claims that LED lights can lead to a condition called macular degeneration that causes blindness. ANSES calls for, among other things, officials to revise the maximum limit for exposure to LED lights (which is currently no more than 167 minutes a day or no more than 10mW), which emit more blue light than other types of lighting [2]. LED lighting outlasts regular lighting and is up to 90 percent more efficient than incandescent light bulbs [3]. LED lighting is cheaper and has taken over half of the lighting market, and industry officials say it'll continue to rise to include an estimated 60 percent of the market by the end of 2020 [4]. What About the Use of Smartphones and Other Electronic Devices? We already know that blue light in laptops, smartphones and tablets, particularly when used in a dark room, can disturb sleep and inhibit the production of melatonin [8]. While the report says these devices pose a lower risk for eye damage, the authors did distinguish between acute exposure and chronic exposure to LED lights. While chronic exposure to low-intensity LED lights is less dangerous, it can cause aging of the retinal tissue and poor vision over time just as acute exposure to high-intensity LED lights can.



Ignoring the other effects LED-Blue Lights enact on our bodies (they are endocrine disruptors and also affect melatonin production, therefore mitochondrial function, also damages your skin), observing from basic principles, the damage is done mostly via Oxidative Stress (ROS), a different mechanism than a virus, but you can think like that to understand it with ease.



From this principle, even recent research suggests that just supplementing with antioxidants is enough to mitigate the brunt of the damage. “Oral antioxidants, such as supplements of the vitamins C and E and glutathione, since all antioxidants work to scavenge free radicals.” NAC becomes Glutathione after ingested, so add that to the list. Controversially, supplementing melatonin would help with melatonin levels and since melatonin is a very powerful antioxidant, would help in that regard too.



One thing I can advise and have tested and experienced myself would be (another controversial topic) Ambar, or Blue-Light blocking glasses. It can severely diminish the harmful effects on the eye and your circadian rhythm.



Now the second one is of much higher importance, considering events unfolding all around us.



This is an extremely important paper for both the present and the future, but before even discussing anything I want to mention a few caveats, some that the authors themselves raise, such as how this model is somewhat simplistic compared to the complexity of Amyloid diseases in humans, but to me the most important part is the model they used, which is tested, and true for decades, but has an “inconvenient side”.



I have argued for the longest time (with a large amount of evidence to back it up) that one of the most important aspects to avoid the development of neurodegenerative diseases is proper, and optimal antioxidation. One of the side effects of irradiation is exactly that, diminishing antioxidative capacity. This doesn’t negate any of the findings here.

The finding is self-evident, here the authors went against the orthodox belief on how Alzheimer’s and similar diseases occur and demonstrated that, in the right circumstances, you can cause Amyloid-related diseases by transferring “tainted” cells, blood cells, blood products, solid organs and here especially stem cells.



The disease occurs faster in the transplantee than the donor, and the amyloid produced in this regard is produced outside the nervous system, often in its soluble form, which can then “glue” itself to the RAGE receptor, and other proteins and directly affect, compromises the Blood-Brain Barrier, entering the Central Nervous System and then becoming Amyloid plaques deposits. And to the authors the main contributor to this form of free-floating amyloid that can initiate all of these are platelets.

To back their proposition and hypothesis the authors cite numerous studies and evidence on how many children who need Stem Cell transplants often suffer from both acute (short, quick) and long-term neurological and nervous system problems, both from the transplant itself, and from the treatment, with clear evidence that the problems from the transplant are not singularly from the treatment, but with this transmissive amyloid mechanism as an additional variable.



The conclusion of the paper.

In conclusion, the underestimation of iatrogenic disease risk in contemporary medical practices, including tissue and organ transplantation, stem cell therapies, blood transfusions, and blood-derived product administration, has begun to be addressed here. Contrary to prevailing beliefs regarding AD occurring solely in familial or sporadic forms, our study reveals an unexpected transplantable form of AD in a preclinical model, suggesting potential iatrogenic transmission in AD patients. Adoptive transplantation of donor BMCs harboring a mutant human APP transgene into both APP-deficient and healthy WT recipient animals resulted in the rapid development of AD pathological hallmarks. These included compromised BBB integrity, increased cerebral vascular neoangiogenesis, elevated brain-associated Aβ levels, and cognitive impairment that is accelerated and occurs within 6–9 months post transplantation. Moreover, our findings suggest that Aβ accumulation originating externally to the CNS contributes to AD pathology.





Now, outside the scope of their proposition and hypothesis, I will add my observations and variables, complementary in many ways to their observations. Platelets are a source of amyloid indeed, but they are also a source of serotonin, and a common observation after transplants, especially bone marrow is the reduction of systemic serotonin, which affects the body systemically, but is especially important for gut inflammation and brain health.







It would also be really interesting given how long-lasting cells that have anything to do with Stem Cells are, the roles, expression, and dynamics of Endogenous Retrovirus and the role they play here, given that HERVs act as literal seeds for misfolded proteins (wrote about it months ago). And of course, I will leave the obvious for you to discuss among yourselves (mRNA, SARS-CoV-2 Spike, etc).

Lastly, in this series of unfortunate events. Our recent friends, Avian Flu. “Wait, again ?”. Oh, don’t worry, it is getting fun now. And there is a lot to unpack here. First, the CDC sequences the virus from the man who was infected by Avian Flu, as one would expect they found the specific mutation the virus develops when it adapts to mammals. But here is where things get… typical.

Further, there are no markers known to be associated with influenza antiviral resistance found in the virus sequences from the patient’s specimen and the virus is very closely related to two existing HPAI A(H5N1) candidate vaccine viruses that are already available to manufacturers, and which could be used to make vaccine if needed. Overall, the genetic analysis of HPAI A(H5N1) viruses in Texas supports CDC’s conclusion that the human health risk currently remains low.



The CDC concludes there is minimal health for human transmission now (I agree with this assessment btw), but the curious section is “2 vaccine candidates that match the current strain, ready for production”, and as previously covered, it will be mRNA. The virus also crossed many state borders and now 15 dairy farms have been hit… only dairy farms…

Incidentally, in the last few days, the nudge and propaganda machine went into overdrive. The USDA has now recommended testing directives.



This isn’t Conspiracy Sunday, but I do recall our dear friend Bill saying “The first world will decrease the amount of animal protein it eats significantly, we will do it by regulations or whatever means necessary.” Dear Bill has a knack for foreseeing these events indeed. And there are a few perspectives one could look into this avian flu problem.

This is a second pandemic play, either naturally or synthetically, real or manufactured fear, this is the third and final salvo to strip most of the planet from its constitutional rights, lives be damned

A larger play into severely restricting and affecting the food supply chain

Both are valid, with some other variants or possibilities also present. I will repeat myself, should you worry about it ? No. Should you prepared ? Yes. Should you oppose whatever tyrannical excrement they will attempt ? Absolutely and this is where being even mildly informed of current occurring events comes into play.





I will take this opportunity to share something I wrote on Twitter, given the amount of topics and other articles I need to finish and write.

A 37-year-old man who is in critical condition after being attacked by monkeys in a Hong Kong country park has tested positive for B virus, making him the first person in the city to contract the deadly infection. Hong Kong authorities are investigating the case and warning the public to refrain from touching or feeding wild monkeys. Anyone wounded by monkeys should seek immediate medical attention, the Centre for Health Protection said in a statement on Wednesday.

B virus is basically the simian version of Herpesvirus, it rarely infects humans but often leads to severe disease, and neurological damage, only one case of human-to-human transmission in history has been recorded. To a lesser degree, this reminds me of the monkeypox events months ago, and to an extent, of all the “atypical” diseases that have been plaguing us for the last 3 years. And here I posit a question to you.

