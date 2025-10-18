Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rond's avatar
Rond
2d

Have to be really careful with seasonings as well. Loads of "organic" stuff coming out of India loaded with pesticides and metals

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dingo Roberts's avatar
Dingo Roberts
2d

Thanks for this. I saw a summary of it and it certainly piqued my interest. I didn't see the details that you included here, so I went to this website to see if I could find more tests:

https://mamavation.com/food/protein-powders-pesticides-heavy-metals-pfas-phthalates.html

One thing that I noted is that nearly all of these products are at least in part plant based. The ingredients in the MuscleMass Carnivore one also seem kind of sketchy.

The other thing: none of them were just plain whey protein.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Moriarty
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Moriarty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture