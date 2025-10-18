With some luck, I may finish my other article today. I avoid complete reproduction of articles or anything else, unless the subject matter demands it, or the information is of great importance. It will not be a complete reproduction. I advise you to click the link and read the complete report, but today is such a day. I will add my own observations at the end of it.





As a big proponent of the consumption of both creatine and whey protein, advising most individuals, especially older people, to consume more whey protein, I feel obligated to share this news. An article where I recommend whey protein as a means to correct improper Tryptophan Metabolism, a core problem of the past many years, and central to many diseases.

Much has changed since Consumer Reports first tested protein powders and shakes. Over the past 15 years, Americans’ obsession with protein has transformed what had been a niche product into the centerpiece of a multibillion-dollar wellness craze, driving booming supplement sales and spawning a new crop of protein-fortified foods that now saturate supermarket shelves and social media feeds. Yet for all the industry’s growth and rebranding, one thing hasn’t changed: Protein powders still carry troubling levels of toxic heavy metals, according to a new Consumer Reports investigation. Our latest tests of 23 protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes from popular brands found that heavy metal contamination has become even more common among protein products, raising concerns that the risks are growing right alongside the industry itself. For more than two-thirds of the products we analyzed, a single serving contained more lead than CR’s food safety experts say is safe to consume in a day—some by more than 10 times. “It’s concerning that these results are even worse than the last time we tested,” said Tunde Akinleye, the CR food safety researcher who led the testing project. This time, in addition to the average level of lead being higher than what we found 15 years ago, there were also fewer products with undetectable amounts of it. The outliers also packed a heavier punch. Naked Nutrition’s Vegan Mass Gainer powder, the product with the highest lead levels, had nearly twice as much lead per serving as the worst product we analyzed in 2010. Nearly all the plant-based products CR tested had elevated lead levels, but some were particularly concerning. Two had so much lead that CR’s experts caution against using them at all. A single serving of these protein powders contained between 1,200 and 1,600 percent of CR’s level of concern for lead, which is 0.5 micrograms per day. Two others had between 400 and 600 percent of that level per daily serving. CR experts recommend limiting these to once a week. While no amount of lead is technically safe, the greatest danger comes from repeated or continuous exposure, particularly at high doses, says Rose Goldman, MD, an associate professor of medicine and physician at Cambridge Health Alliance in Medford, Mass. Children and pregnant people are most vulnerable because lead can damage the developing brain and nervous system, which has the potential to cause neurological issues, learning delays, and behavioral problems. But chronic lead exposure has also been linked to immune suppression, reproductive problems, kidney damage, and high blood pressure in adults. Two plant-based protein powders contained enough lead that our experts advise against consuming them. Naked Nutrition’s Mass Gainer powder contained 7.7 micrograms of lead per serving, which is roughly 1,570 percent of CR’s level of concern for the heavy metal. One serving of Huel’s Black Edition powder contained 6.3 micrograms of lead, or about 1,290 percent of CR’s daily lead limit.

I can not hide my schadenfreude in regards to Huel, given that it is the preferred brand of Effective Altruists, a small cult-like sect in Silicon Valley that I vehemently disagree with every single thought, and they had a disproportional impact in shaping policies, which backfired tremendously. I digress, this isn’t a political rant.



If you dig through my articles where I mention Whey Protein, I leave the brand choice to the reader, but you will always find a very specific “warning”. Avoid plant-based whey protein like the plague. I wasn’t even mildly aware of heavy metal contamination when I stated this years ago. The warning came from my knowledge of how plant-based whey protein is sourced and produced, and the cost of good plant-based anything. Half a dozen supplements per month and you are spending quite a bit of money, depending on where you live, economy, etc.





Plant-based Whey Protein is often sourced from industrial-scale farming, even if the brand says it is organic, testing often shows high levels of pesticides. Huel staff themselves would often cover for the brand, stating the levels of pesticides in their pea-protein were low, although Huel themselves state they are NOT organic, to be clear. Pea-protein is “as bad” in the amount of pesticides it can harbor as soy. Good plant-based whey protein is often pricey because the costs of organic farming at scale can be high.

One of the most used plant-based proteins is soy, and one of the world’s biggest exporters is my country, Brazil. Which consistently receives complaints from either country or regulatory bodies about the excessive use of pesticides and harmful chemicals by our industrial-scale farmers, Brazilian soy can have as much as 600% more of the acceptable levels, and the most used pesticide in Brazil is the dreadful glyphosate.



See you all soon. And thank you for your support.

A funny meme for your Saturday





