I had an entirely different substack planned for tonight, but I will leave it for tomorrow, or perhaps Monday (the tone ain’t that happy, I like to avoid bad vibes on the weekends here).
A few days ago, there was a massive leak of private WhatsApp messages between the upper echelon of UK politics. It is called “The Lockdown Files”. Among the thousands of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.