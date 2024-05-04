Well, so there is more “meat” to this e-mail than others, I will add some other worthy news, but the first one is the most important one. The man, the myth, the legend, finally speaks, the pressure inside the political cooker is getting to uncomfortable levels, so as predicted by anyone with a modicum of foresight, Baric now throws his former allies under the bus.

I think this article will be more productive by shifting the second half upwards, so first let us talk about Virology middleman, Peter Daszak. At the same time, the article about Baric went online, Daszak was testifying under oath in front of the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are some of the highlights.

EcoHealth used U.S. taxpayer dollars to facilitate gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China

EcoHealth also violated NIH grant requirements when it failed to submit a required research update report until nearly TWO YEARS after the NIH deadline.

The Trump Administration identified serious concerns with EcoHealth Alliance’s funding of the WIV and instructed NIH to fix the problem. Then, NIH terminated EcoHealth’s grant.

NIH is currently violating the terms of the WIV’s formal debarment by funding EcoHealth’s research. When Dr. Daszak applied for grant reinstatement, he omitted a material fact and misled the NIH about the location of untested samples.



You can read the entire thing here. Daszak decided to basically lie through his teeth, be self-serving, potentially setting his career on fire, to protect his “alliance” middleman status. After all, in bureaucracies and corrupt entities, being a middleman gives you leverage and, therefore a level of power. To me, the most interesting clip was the following.



Peter is asked if he was ever contacted by any Intelligence agencies, and he names the FBI, CIA, and DIA. Whenever pressed for direct answers, he used contextual and syntactic circumvention, answering without answering. All 3 agencies, together with the DHS had a leading role in the literal disinformation and censoring during the pandemic, with the first two and DHS outsourcing to circumvent the “problematic” constitutional rights.



Either he is a spy and knows he will do what all spies do. He will fail upwards, or he is an (important) asset, and Intel protects its own. There is this unspoken yet transparent “feeling” that he knows whatever happens, nothing much will change. Even if EcoHealth is put under my cutting funding and any legal amenities, another “alliance” will prop up from the ground, and business will continue. Especially if business is done at the behest of Intel.

Daszak attempts to lead anyone listening or reading to believe he was none the wiser about whatever the Wuhan Institute of Virology may have been doing with coronavirus samples, provided by the US. “They may have done something, they may have been hiding something.” I wash my hands moment from him… which is incredibly timely, because…



You should definitely read the entire article, I will post the excerpts that are more important to me.

The UNC coronavirologist who has collaborated on gain-of-function research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Shi Zhengli, told congressional investigators that he has long worried about biosafety protocols inside China. Though he thinks it’s far more likely COVID-19 originated in nature, he said of a possible laboratory escape, “You can’t rule that out.”

They had mixed components of different coronaviruses and created an artificial virus, or chimera, that could infect human cells. The research helped crystallize the threat posed by bat coronaviruses lurking in nature. But the experiments were dangerous too. In 2014, while their research was underway, the Obama administration enacted a pause on so-called gain-of-function research that could increase the virulence or transmissibility of certain viruses. Baric and Shi even flagged the dangers of the research themselves, writing, “Scientific review panels may deem similar studies…too risky to pursue.”

Baric testified that he had specifically warned Shi Zhengli that the WIV’s critical coronavirus research was being conducted in labs with insufficient biosafety protections.

Perhaps most notably, Baric testified that he had specifically warned Shi Zhengli that the WIV’s critical coronavirus research was being conducted in labs with insufficient biosafety protections. When he urged her to move the work to a more secure biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab, he testified that she did not heed his recommendation. Because the WIV continued to perform coronavirus research at what he considers an inappropriately low biosafety level, Baric said of a laboratory accident, “You can’t rule that out…. You just can’t.”

“Clearly, the market was a conduit for expansion,” Baric testified. “Is that where it started? I don’t think so.”

But he also said in his testimony that he disagrees with the most widely promulgated spillover argument: that the virus leaped from infected animals to people at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where it first burst into public view in December 2019. The argument does not hold up, he said, because genomic evidence suggests that COVID-19 was already circulating in the human population by mid-to-late October.

Baric told congressional investigators that he wrote the margin comment to Daszak “to make sure he pays attention.” He added, “First, I’m informing him, just in case he doesn’t know, that a lot of the virus discovery work and culturing work that the Chinese do with zoonotic coronaviruses is done at BSL-2…. I’m letting him know there’s a difference.”

After a congressional investigator observed, “It appears there may have been a willingness, not necessarily by you, to do some of this work in the BSL-2 in China,” Baric responded, “There was no willingness on my part to do any of this work…. Let me make that clear.” He subsequently clarified, “My role was to study a couple of the viruses that the Wuhan Institute of Virology found that they were willing to share with me.”

Worth adding and noting (the obvious to me) that Ralph Baric admitted he has a security clearance.



I find it extremely hard to believe Ralph Baric, one of the world's leading (if not the leading) experts in coronavirus, basically created many of the techniques used to study these viruses, being oblivious to everything the WIV was doing. He also finally throws Shi, the WIV, and Peter Daszak under the bus, since he is under oath, the threat of perjury, and the walls are finally, lightly and ever slowly closing in.

Louis Nemzer made a great thread analyzing the points he thought were most important. And Tyler Stepke from BioSafetyNow just uploaded UNC Chappel Hill meeting minutes involving Baric and his lab between Jan-2016 - Jan 2024). Baric’s testimony can be found here.

Lots to talk about here from Baric testimony, released on May 1. From the image above, I would also really like to know which exact part of the virus, the amino acid sequence is toxic to bacteria and you have to “filter it out”.

Baric has been building SARS-CoV infectious clones and modifying them to study what each specific amino acid change can entail, effectively this can be described as a gain of function research depending on the context (or loss of, in another context). You can see this in the uploaded document. Some of the viruses were provided by… WIV.

Baric then tells the press (after his testimony is made public, using Vanity Fair as the delivery method) that maybe the WIV could be hiding something, and we need full transparency from Shi’s lab to reach the truth. The lab that in very early 2020 was automatically given to the PLA to exert absolute control. Both laboratories were engaging in dangerous gain-of-function research, but Shi was careless. Both labs creating chimeras, with Ralph Baric helping WIV when they needed the expertise.



Among all the talk something instantly jumped into my eyes, I waited two days to see if anyone else picked it up, but apparently, they did not, which he expected. This is mostly something only I was interested in in 2022 and quickly fell off other’s interest.

The long-disputed in regards to its origin furin site, and other proteases they were interested in, proteases are enzymes that break down protein and in this case change how the virus behaves. SARS-CoV-2 Furin Cleavage Site, what enabled the virus to infect humans in the first place is what I call “multifunctional protein”, it has more than one function especially after interacting with the rest of a host’s cells.



The FCS mimics both Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB), one of the world’s most potent toxins, it can also mimic Neisseria meningitidis if you read the long amino acid chain, but if you read 8, it will read QTNSPRRA it is Insert 4 that mimics a piece of HIV. But in 2022, a group of Chinese scientists found not one, but two “hidden” cleavage sites, completely independent of Furin.



The second site quite literally neighbors the FCS (which mimics the nastiest toxins and proteins known to science). But site number one is the one that gets the neurons firing up. The first site (CS-1 in the image) lies in the NTD, the same region the Galectin-3 fold is, but quite “distant” amino acid-wise.



The Galectin-fold (Insert 2) apparently arose naturally, which is something I brought up before, but at this point, given the virology cloak and dagger going on between all parts, it may as well have been fabricated, or inserted over a decade ago. The FCS is Insert 4, of disputed origins. But hidden cleavage site 1 is quite literally at the exact spot Insert number 3 (TPGDSSSG) is.

Baric literally tells the congress they were looking into other enzymes that break coronaviruses Spike Protein, and by sheer evolutionary luck, a hidden cleavage site in a novel virus finds itself in exactly the small part that mimics a nasty HIV-derived peptide, which by another mystical turn of events uses the enzyme both leading laboratories were interested in researching.



To give them the benefit of the doubt, Cathepsin L has been investigated for playing a role in the infection method of SARS-CoV. It also plays a significant role in HIV by cleaving GP120. I also want to leave this for future reference one of the most promising drugs developed by the Chinese to treat SARS-CoV-2, especially its most notable long-term effects is Azivudine, what primarily a novel, potent HIV inhibitor, repurposed as a general Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor, that can target SARS-CoV-2, and one of its unspoken potentials is cancer-treatment by targeting HERVs…

Dog’s Breakfast stated a few times that perhaps Baric was oblivious to what the Chinese team was doing to the virus, and perhaps that even Shi Zhengli wasn’t fully aware. If Baric had not been involved, which I find incredibly hard to believe, he definitely provided the road map for either Shi, or worse, the PLA’s bioweapons program to modify the virus.

There are just too many endless coincidences and specific sequences of the virus, that are most likely engineered and play a significant role in long-term sequelae for this to be a “happy accident” of nature, especially taking into consideration the second hit (Omicron). PLA involvement adds layers of secrecy, shrouded in (more) cloak and dagger. And since we are talking about this.

I recently made the joke on Twitter. “The Chinese dug too greedily, and they dug too deep”, as a joke with reports on one of the first reports of chimeric avian flu death, where a person in China got infected and died from combined H3N2 and H10N5 strains of avian influenza infection.

The Lord of the Rings joke comes from this.

In recent years, many “novel” viruses have been discovered, especially from within and in China, and most of the time when you look into either the novel virus or the novel features in a newer strain, you will find a paper naming that mine as a source of something related to that new thing.



At this point, I am literally assuming the Mojiang mine is a cornerstone of the PLA biowarfare program, or quite literally has a dark undeclared biolab deep into the mines, built in secrecy. Also obligatory to mention that the scientist who first uploaded SARS-CoV-2 sequences online, Zhang Yongzhen is now being ostracized by the Chinese government, in yet again another attempt to wipe everything under the rug. Many Chinese nationals sacrificed their careers and sometimes lives so that at least a little bit of truth could come out.



And many more are doing extremely important research and writing papers in a specific broad way so state approval is achieved and they can publish it in China and in the West.

Since we are talking about Ralph Baric and the UNC, among other subjects, how about we talk about their great creation, one of the most harmful “interventions” forced down upon untold amounts of critical care patients and acute infections during the pandemic. Even so far as recently, there are still hospitals using Remdesivir.

The patient received 3 doses of the mRNA vaccine, with the last dose being 4 months before the Omicron infection, tixagevimab/cilgavimab was injected intramuscularly 8 months before. The patient did NOT seroconvert to the N-protein. This means immunocompromised people will have a hard time developing a proper, efficient broad immune response against the virus.



This in turn leads to exactly this, a chronic infection, with a highly immune evasive variant, and it will often develop a mutation that makes it more resistant to remdesivir. Immuno competence and avoiding weeks-long “mild” infection is paramount to avoid many people becoming breeding grounds for further mutated Omicron infections that will turn into more “chronic” ones.



Persistence article will come, don’t worry, thankfully I waited because there are many interesting papers on the subject that are recent.

