Today many important events are taking place, one of Russia’s main assets in its war against Ukraine namely the PMC Wagner in Tom Clancy fashion, suddenly decided to trace its steps back into Russia and oppose Putin. Whatever is going on in this regard is effectively smoke and a mirror for something else.
Perhaps setting up a false flag, causing a nuclea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.