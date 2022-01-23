Things Hidden Since the Foundation of Cognition
Or how to fix a lifetime of physiological and cognitive damage
This was one of my first “big” threads, this will have some minor additions. This incidentally fits very well with my Things Hidden Since the Splicing, about SARS-CoV-2, one complement the other in multiple ways =).
Things hidden since the foundation of cognition
> Or how to fix a lifetime of physiological and cognitive damage
“All disease begins in the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.