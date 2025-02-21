Sometimes I write for my amusement, or to keep an extensive track record of special interest events. 4 months ago I wrote about the WIV being “at it again”.



While the opening mentions my conspiracy-themed articles, the article itself covers a scientific paper. Scientists at the WIV designing customized coronavirus receptors. The crux of the matter of their approach is below.

CVRs are engineered to improve the interaction of the virus with cells, similar to the FCS, this is circumventing natural receptor pathways which could induce potential evolutionary shifts, and create entry mechanisms and effects that are significantly distinct from natural coronaviruses.



I don’t like my AI being safe (the politically correct term for censored), but I do love my biological research being on the safe side, as in I would very much like to avoid another pandemic with an engineered biological weapon. So that is why we are here. The WIV has an uncanny ability to find novel viruses and test them, and all their viruses usually belong to dual-use pathogens, such as Nipah, and of course coronaviruses.

Highlights

•A distinct HKU5 coronavirus lineage (HKU5-CoV-2) is discovered in bats

•Bat HKU5-CoV-2 uses human ACE2 receptor and ACE2 orthologs from multiple species

•Bat HKU5-CoV-2 RBD engages human ACE2 with a distinct binding mode from other CoVs

•Bat HKU5-CoV-2 was isolated and infect human-ACE2-expressing cells as a cell entry receptor

They found a new coronavirus in bats with a functional FCS, the correct “shape” to its other parts (RBD), that effectively uses ACE2 receptors to infect hosts, but the catch is they tested it in human cell lines to investigate tropism. To test if the virus can infect humans, they tested in human cells under BSL-2 conditions which are very lax to do this sort of research because of the real risk of spillover.



There is a significant and large room for argument between experts and researchers on how exactly the pandemic started. Deliberate release, accident, incident. Thus the matter here is the significant risk of a lab incident creating another pandemic. The virus discovered here is closer related to MERS rather than SARS-CoV-2, although the name suggests otherwise.



While I personally doubt this presents a significant mortality risk for the world, cross-immunity being “real”, the hidden risk here is recombination. Coronaviruses love to trade parts with other coronaviruses, and SARS-CoV-2 especially likes just trading “parts”, which at that point would create a sizable problem. Lab accidents are incredibly more common than everyone assumes.

And as a matter of building upon past work.

Infectious disease threats to individual and public health are numerous, varied and frequently unexpected. Artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies, which are already supporting human decision making in economics, medicine and social science, have the potential to transform the scope and power of infectious disease epidemiology. Here we consider the application to infectious disease modelling of AI systems that combine machine learning, computational statistics, information retrieval and data science. We first outline how recent advances in AI can accelerate breakthroughs in answering key epidemiological questions and we discuss specific AI methods that can be applied to routinely collected infectious disease surveillance data. Second, we elaborate on the social context of AI for infectious disease epidemiology, including issues such as explainability, safety, accountability and ethics. Finally, we summarize some limitations of AI applications in this field and provide recommendations for how infectious disease epidemiology can harness most effectively current and future developments in AI.



As forecast almost 3 years ago, an inevitable trend, unavoidable, even before Large Language Models and training new models to do different tasks were a thing. We will need AI to fight AI and any byproduct of advanced use of frontier AI. Alas, significant points of failure are presented in the proposed “model” by the researchers.





