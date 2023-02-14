Some will know that for a while I tracked a lot of “incidents” and “accidents” and shared those here, I actually kept tracking many of these taking into account many different dynamics, but I decided for a while to just no publish them because other people were doing it already.
While most of the planet was paying attention to balloons and potential uni…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.