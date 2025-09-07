A peculiar one, and while entirely 100% science-based, whiffs of conspiracy will permeate the article. If you want a dive into a conspiratorial, explorative article…



For numerous reasons, some scientific, many memetic (memes as genes of culture, acting like cognitive/mind viruses) SARS-CoV-2 has many comparisons with HIV, especially the immunological state induced by HIV, AIDS. From my own fatidical “Reverse AIDS” back in 2021, to VAIDS, which are the same in a sense, and in case you were wondering what reverse AIDS means, it was simple, back at the time. For the most part, HIV will infect and lower CD4+ cells.

Wuhan’s strain Spike Protein had a strong predilection for taking out your CD8+ Cells, the cancer-defending, pathogen-killing ones. The Spike Protein has 4 fragments from HIV’s very toxic envelope protein GP120, one could simplify it as HIV’s “Spike Protein”.



There is now extensive research on the impact of immunocompromised individuals in SARS-CoV-2 evolution, especially HIV harboring individuals. Omicron’s origins are still shrouded in mystery, but it was first discovered in South Africa, precisely in Botswana, a country with the world’s most severe HIV epidemic in the world. Some HIV patients have SARS-CoV-2 infections lasting over 300 days, and many of the virus mutations are exactly what you see in Omicron and newer variants.



So we must go back in time.

mRNA vaccines awakes latent HIV Moriarty · August 20, 2022 I was in the process of writing a piece about a news article making the rounds, but this paper from earlier today gets priority. Read full story

3 years ago the paper above was published to a lot of social media noise. To summarize, the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA specifically triggered the immune system of HIV patients undergoing ART, Antiretroviral therapy. ART enables HIV positive patients to live a “normal” life by suppressing the virus and limiting how many immune cells (CD4) it kills, of course it has problems, but it is helpful.



The problem lies in the “limiting” factor, it limits the replication, but it doesn’t clear the virus completely from the body, and HIV is one of the most studied latent viruses to date, and this is the crux of the matter. Finding an effective “latency reversing agent” has been a long goal of the field, which enables you to achieve what is called the “shock and kill” strategy, taking HIV from latency and killing the cell before it replicates, thus removing latent reservoirs.

In a simplistic sense, that is what the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine did. It acted as an unintended latency-reversing agent, triggering a cascade in HIV patients under ART that led to the reactivation of latent HIV., and this happens with specificity, which is hard to design.

By waking the virus, it exposed one of HIV's earliest proteins, Nef, the precise protein the virus uses to cloak itself from the immune system. This created a crucial window of opportunity, allowing the patient's own cytotoxic CD8+ T-cells to recognize and kill the newly exposed cell before it could complete its replication cycle. It didn’t eradicate the virus from the body, but it caused a significant reduction in the number of cells actively transcribing HIV.

I care more about data (especially unorthodox, real-world data analysis), research, and nuance than engaging in narrative, social media trends, and wanting to go viral, so when the paper above I stated this was mediated by the Spike Protein itself, not just the plataform, while some argued it was entirely the mRNA+LNP platform, not the Spike Protein. In the same year, a counterintuitive finding surfaced, too.

While the Spike Protein activates HIV replication, its Envelope Protein does the exact opposite. SARS-CoV-2 E protein potently inhibits the production of infectious HIV by up to 100 times, and this potent inhibitory effect only happens with SARS-CoV-2 E Protein, both MERS-CoV and HCoV-OC43 (one of the common cold viruses around all the time) had far less inhibitory potency.

How this happens is a bit complicated, but the E Protein burdens the specific location its produced (Endoplasmic Reticulum), and this stress activates the Unfolded Protein Response, the cell's protein quality control. HIV relies on the cell’s own machinery to produce its proteins, and the E Protein basically shuts this process down and inhibits the production of HIV.



Now we go through the reason we are here today.

Interestingly enough, this paper was done in Beijing, China, by Chinese researchers, and I say that because the authors open the paper by mentioning the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine, given that the mRNA-derived Spike usually persists in a vaccinated person for weeks (months in a significant percentage of individuals), and elucidating the effects of Spike Protein on HIV-infected patients is paramount, especially the impact on its resevoir.



To give context to this paper, I need to briefly explain the mTOR pathway, especially because there is evidence the Spike Protein itself, not only the virus, activates this pathway. The mTOR pathway is one of the most important pathways in our bodies, among its many functions, it is primarily a metabolic sensor, thus it controls a lot of cellular cascades related to nutrient sensing and usage, cell growth, and energy levels, but also can directly regulate the immune system and our immune responses, it can also stop autophagy, the cellular recycling process that clears out damaged or infected cells.



This pathway is extremely significant in regard to both the maintenance (the permanence of) and activation of HIV latent reservoirs, and since it can stops autophagy, it allows the survival of HIV infected cells and its latency. HIV itself inhibits the mTOR pathway.

The authors start by using an established cell line for HIV latency called J-Lat 10.6, which contains a glowing protein inserted into it, so when the virus comes out of latency, the cell will glow under the microscope. They use a common method for “forcing” cells to produce Spike Protein, using lentivirus as a vector to deliver the instructions so the cells express Spike Protein, and of course, a control-group not expressing Spike.



The authors use PHA (Phytohemagglutinin), a substance that activates T-Cells in a non-specific manner, as a way to activate latent HIV. To properly assess the effect of Spike Protein in the latent reservoirs, they set up an empty control group (NC), a Spike Protein transfection group, an empty one + PHA, and an SP one + PHA.



The proportion of glowing cells was 16.7% higher in the SP group compared to the control group, so the Spike Protein alone can remove HIV from its latent reservoir, they also measured the expression of Gag (one of its main structural proteins) and LTR (initiates the viral transcription, from gene to protein) genes, and found the same, in the SP group, the genes were singificantly upregulated, furthermore in the SP+PHA mixture also had significantly higher expression than NC+PHA.



Measuring an HIV antigen (P24) found the same trend, SP was significantly higher than NC, and SP+PHA was significantly higher than NC+PHA. Measuring CD4 expression levels was lower in both Spike Protein and Spike + PHA groups, this is a clear measurement of successful HIV activation from latent reservoirs. It is remarkable to me that the Spike Protein can, once again, act synergetically with some form of immune activator. I have an idea on why particular to PHA, more on that later.

Knowing this occurs is not sufficient to enable us to both understand and especially potentially target and mitigate these effects, so the authors went to assess how exactly the Spike Protein promotes the awakening of HIV in its reservoir, as explained above, the mTOR pathway is incredibly important for both viruses.



To track the mTOR activation, they track the phosphorylation of proteins that are integral to the pathway, pS6 (it is one of the main signaling molecules in the pathway, giving the go for protein production), and p-p70S6K (it is a critical protein that phosphorylates its primary target, S6K. If you forgot, phosphorylation can be seen as a “turn on” button, when a protein has a phosphate group added to it, it will activate that protein signaling, creating entire cascades.



As expected, if you infer from the previous findings, the level of both mTOR and p-mTOR significantly increases, and so does pS6 and p-p70S6K in the presence of Spike Protein. Their next step is attempting to observe if the Spike Protein can physically interact (at a molecular level that is) with mTOR, and they start by using docking analysis, computer programs that predict if proteins can interact, and which parts of them may interact, finding potential interactions at the very end of the Spike Protein. They follow this up with a test called Co-Immunoprecipitation, a test to measure protein-protein interaction, observing that they do “physically” interact.

A, the black bars, and the colored bars are the measurement of the mTor proteins, B is the docking analysis, D is visual confirmation that the proteins interact. mTOR green, Spike red, Merged, orange



They then used Rapamycin, a potent mTOR inhibitor and immunosuppressant drug, to test if this pathway was essential for the Spike-induced latency reversal. In the presence of Rapamycin, the Spike Protein's capacity to activate HIV was significantly lowered. More importantly, when they then added Leucine (a known mTOR activator that works through a different mechanism), the activation was rescued. This proves that the mTOR pathway is not just correlated with, but is functionally critical for the latency reversal.



The last step was testing their prior observations and their main hypothesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein in a more relevant context. They transfected the cells in blood samples from patients under long-term use of ART to express Spike Protein, this time using an adenovirus vector, and observed the awakening of latent HIV, confirming their hypothesis.



They found that the Spike Protein plays an important role in the activation of HIV latent reservoirs.

There are a few caveats, as you can observe on the image above (B and C), the effect is not uniform, not every single patient sample experienced the same effects from Spike Protein transfection and expression, similar to how people respond to the infection or vaccination. There was a shift in the proportion of CD4, but their best comparison method was using the CD4/CD8 ratio before and after Spike exposure. When this ratio is tilted, it is a sign of immune dysfunction, or otherwise impaired immune responses. This effect also enhances the infectivity of the awakened HIV.

The things hidden and some conspiracy

The importance of the findings here is complex to say the least. mTOR activation is not only important for both viral diseases, with Covid ever more being compared to HIV/AIDS in some circles. mTOR activation, especially “overexpression” when it is activated too much, has massive implications for metabolic diseases like Type 2 Diabetes, fibrosis, certain neurological conditions, but most importantly, cancer. It can fuel and accelerate tumor growth.

Even when designed from the ground up, latency reversal for HIV is complicated, and in a potentially work-in-progress, it has drawbacks. There is substantial evidence (all over my Substack itself) of how inflammatory and immunologically harmful an infection or the Spike by itself can be.

The mRNA awakens latent HIV paper, and the one we just covered is not exclusionary to each other. The mRNA platform has been investigated in recent years as a potential treatment for HIV, as a means to address latency, and enabling the body to fight the virus (success is arguable at best in recent trials), here it would act as the shock, as the mRNA components itself activate immune sensors such as RIG-I and TLRs triggering a inflammatory response, promoting HIV transcription.



Just this year, scientists developed efficient LNPs to deliver mRNA to reverse latency.

The Spike Protein induces a further metabolic shock, shifting the quiescent state of latent HIV into gear, “forcing” its production and enabling critical initial proteins from HIV to be targeted by the immune system. This aligns with a crazy idea from a few years ago…



SARS-CoV-2 origins are shrouded in mystery, despite the enormous number of hypotheses and ideas thrown out there. The reasons I named the complex effects of the Spike Protein as “PAID” (Paradoxically Acquired Immune Dysfunction) are many, but the main one is the paradoxical effects the virus and its chimeric Spike Protein possess in the body.



A very small percentage of people, with highly complex immunological conditions or cancer, experienced paradoxical improvement or outright “fixing” of their conditions. Systemic immunological diseases will suddenly clear up, advanced tumors that evaded the immune system for years will suddenly get aggressively targeted by the immune system, and clear up. Certain B-cell-mediated diseases will simply vanish.

Paradoxically, under extremely specific conditions and constraints, it will rescue an immunologically deficient, or “dead immune system”. SARS-CoV-2 even interacts positively in certain groups with Tuberculosis, giving some protection against this nasty pathogen, a massive problem in China (also a pathogen that is the dread in HIV patients without their infection under control).

Regardless of intent, nature finds its own way, and I firmly believe whatever the goal with this chimeric virus was, it wasn’t even halfway done, a very precise work in progress. And recently, other researchers found that the viral infection awakens latent HIV in another cell line with an extremely significant caveat.

The deletion through mutations of the RRA sequence (the PRRA sequence has been the smoking gun for an engineered virus since day one, the infamous Furin Cleavage Site, which enabled the virus to infect people) regulates and restrains the full reactivation of HIV, which can enable its long-term survival in the host. This is important because immunocompromised and immunodeficient people are increasingly recognized as potential breeding grounds for mutated variants.



I will have something written in the comments of this article.



If you support my work, recently or have been here since the beginning, thank you. Consider becoming one at any point !