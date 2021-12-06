For now I will be bringing some of my long form post on Twitter here. New posts will be coming in the meantime too. First a mere concept sketched after a few months into the pandemic, because no common descriptive term could quite fit what SARS-CoV-2 and it’s systemic impacts would entail.
At first I used the Near Earth Super Nova as the basis for this …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.