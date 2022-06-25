The problem with doing things how I do, the system I built over the years is, that sometimes you keep stumbling on certain words, biochemicals and pathways, and out of nowhere, it will click. And you are deep into a rabbit hole.
I am also not happy with the quality of all the other current virus-related posts I am working on, so this will make do this w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.