The original title of this one was Becoming a Post-human warrior. In memory of that title.
“This is the future - death's an inconvenience now, nothing more.”
While I have a fascination for peptides, and I am always learning about them, this entire piece wouldn’t be possible without the input of someone far more knowledgeable than I am on the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.