Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

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Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
1d

Any error will be fixed on Saturday or Sunday. There are always a few that seem to go through. I tweeted this on May 5.

"I am not one to believe in personal conspiracy, or think I have some importance in the world.

I have been without internet for days. Called the ISP technician. Usually it is an easy fix on the ISP side (sync stuff).

This time, someone literally cut my fiber optic cable. Only mine.

You can't achieve that without a work ladder and actively knowing which cable mine is.

For the first time in years, I actually think someone wants me to miss something.

What event or data point is the question."

And as a reply to someone.

"That is not a coincidence. The first words uttered by the technician were my same thoughts.

"There is no reason to cut fiber cable. There is nothing of value inside them." That is why fiber is widespread here, no resale value for metals."

To reiterate, I don't give myself any importance, I don't think I am important (my research, perhaps, may be helpful to people long-term, but that is). This is the first time active disruption has happened in my life.

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rjt's avatar
rjt
19h

Interesting chemistry and immunology in your review, thank you.

In the news this week I read that Ralph Baric has had his position at UNC Chapel Hill and his grants curtailed. I continue to wonder how much of the detail you report was known in the original synthesis of Covid spike proteins.

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