I had something else in mind to publish lately, but sometimes, there is a vibe shift, and partially, I am a “vibes writer”, meaning when there is an urge from my brain or instinct to suddenly write something, even if it is a stream of consciousness, I will.

I must preface today’s article with the following, an article published from BMJ, one of the top medical journals in the world. I will share the main, most significant excerpts from the article, but I advise you to read it.

Mycoplasma pneumoniae is a bacterial infection not known to cause widespread hospital admissions. “I can count on my two hands the number of times I’d ever seen mycoplasma pneumoniae before 2023,” says Samira Jeimy, clinical immunologist at the University of Western Ontario. “All of a sudden I feel like everybody has it.”1 Over the past three years similar reports have circulated of rising bacterial infections, flare-ups of old viruses becoming more common, and children landing in hospital with diseases not usually seen in young, healthy people. Wolfgang Leitner, chief of the Innate Immunity Section at the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), speculates that covid-19 may somehow impair the immune system’s “memory” of past infections, potentially making even healthy people more vulnerable to future pathogens. He wonders whether the virus leaves lasting scars on the immune system’s T cell defences. “But that’s just (my) hypothesis,” he emphasises in an email. SARS-CoV-2 is linked to “an unusually high level of ‘indiscriminate’ killing of T cells,”6 says Leitner, adding that this observation is “reminiscent of” measles, which can cause immune amnesia by depleting memory B cells (a different type of immune cell), leaving people vulnerable to pathogens they were previously immune to.



If you read the excerpts, or the entire article, and somehow start “Hey, I think I remember that from Moriarty’s articles”, you wouldn’t be imagining things.

Any reseracher, be it an academic or like me, independent, who keeps a broader, bird’s eye perspective on Covid, will at some point start tracking peculiar trends, especially the ones when a few weeks later after a SARS-CoV-2 wave, there is a deluge of different infections, and each year, some forgotten pathogen, displaced by the pandemic, resurfaces and dominates the landscape in a sense. What is old is once again new.



In the journey to attempt to figure out exactly why these odd resurgences of pathogens occurred at both local and global levels, you may come up with ideas that cover many causes. One such explanation was measles’s infamous and drastic immune scarring, Immune Amnesia. Measles can bind and kill many, if not most, of your (immune) memory cells, thus wiping out immunological memory. Your immune system forgets how to fight the pathogens it fought throughout life, a literal immune reset.



SARS-CoV-2 will actually “cause” immune amnesia in regards to fungal infections. The virus can impair an immunological axis that is critical to responding to these nasty infections, making a person very prone to getting one or worse, not able to tackle common yeast/fungi we harbor.



There is nuance in the immune amnesia angle, and while I hold the opinion that, yes, at some level it is occurring, it is not sufficient to explain all of it. The drastic loss of immune cells over months, the shift in the production of other immune cells (myeloid bias/skewing) to compensate for that loss, the shift in Tryptophan metabolism, as proper tryptophan metabolism is critical to establish immune memory, can help explain the diversity of plagues. And likely more we have yet to uncover.



I found it interesting that “proper” and well-positioned academics are now publicly voicing ideas and observations similar to those I’ve discussed for some time. But that isn’t the primary reason we are here today. A short while ago, I wrote an extensive article on how SARS-CoV-2 inflicts long-term neurological damage.

My argument was that the virus triggers a cascade of persistent neuroinflammation leading to a metabolic shift in the brain, disrupting its energy supply and causing a significant shift in the composition of brain cells. This energy crisis and change in brain cells causes physical, structural damage and forces the brain’s communication networks into a suboptimal, compensatory reorganization.

The end result is a persistent cognitive deficit of many forms, with the potential to affect some of the most important aspects of our brains, such as dealing with complex tasks, mathematics, and language.





For the most part, I have stayed away from writing about the effects of SARS-CoV-2 in younger people, especially infants and children, because I personally thought it was of poor taste. I decided to cover a few of the most important and critical ones over time because they are both important, and I don’t think these effects should be ignored.

If you have followed my Cognitive Strike and brain-focused articles, even a cursory read of this paper will spark some memories. This research was done in China, where there is no mRNA in sight. I find I need to bring this up because there is a substantial amount of the Western world that will blame any and every form of Covid-related damage on the vaccines.



We also have a poor amount of data on the long-term effects of SARS-CoV-2 in children, who remain vulnerable to the infection, and their immune system responds very differently to it, with a different inflammatory profile, but still significantly strong.

The study uses a multi-modal approach, meaning it uses different tests and measurements to assess the effects, in this case, making use of 3 neuroimaging techniques.

VBM (Voxel-Based Morphometry), measures changes in gray matter volume. SBM (Surface-Based Morphometry), measuring the thickness and folding patterns in the cerebral cortex, and SCN (Structural Covariance Network), used to investigate large-scale changes in the brain connectivity, enabling you to observe and measure if and how different parts of the brain communicate, and thus change that communication.

There were 26 children who recovered from a Covid infection, and 26 matched healthy, age and sex matched controls, age between 8 to 12 years old. Among the infected group, often referred to in the paper as the experimental group, 11 children had follow-up MRI scans, averaging 4 months after infection, enabling a longitudional (throughout time) analysis of changes in brain structure.

When comparing post-Covid children with healthy controls, volume reductions were observed in critical regions of the brain.

In the Right Superior Frontal Medial (rSFGmedial) a reduction of 0.7 cm³ was observed, this means this region was 8.8% smaller in children post Covid. The rSGFM is involved in higher-order cognitive functions such as memory and self-awareness.

In the Left Hippocampus , a reduction of 0.6 cm³ was observed, meaning a 13.3% reduction in volume compared to healthy children. This region is crucial for memory formation, learning and emotional regulation

In the Left Superior Temporal Gyrus (ISTG), a reduction of 1.6 cm³ was observed. This region in the brain of children after Covid lost 11.5%. This region is essential for auditory processing and language comprehension.

In the Right Anterior Cingulate Cortex (rACC), a reduction of 0.4 cm³ in gray matter was observed, meaning that the brain region was 18.2% smaller. This region is critical for emotional regulation, error detection, and decision making.

When comparing the MRIs of post-Covid children at different time points (longitudinal), the findings are different, yet remain significant.

The Left Middle Cingulate Cortex (lMCC) experienced a reduction of 0.5 cm³, volume reduction of 6.8% over 4 months. The MCC is a critical integration hub, it helps with focus, decision making, motor planning (the intent of wanting to do something physical and enacting it), and working memory, holding and using information in your mind to complete tasks. Mental fatigue and brain fog are common symptoms when this region is affected

Left Postcentral Gyrus (lPoCG) experienced a 1.4 cm³ reduction, equating to 11.5% volume loss. This is a primary somatosensory cortex, which is an area responsible for processing physical sensations, in a sens,e depth perception of the body.

The right Anterior Cingulate Cortex (rACC), had a 0.3 cm³ reduction, equating to a 14.3% volume loss.

The Cingulate Cortex and the hippocampus are known to be rich in inflammatory receptors, making them highly sensitive to inflammatory responses and stress. You don’t necessarily need direct neurotropism (virus getting inside the brain), but enough systemic inflammation or gut dysbiosis for these areas to start getting affected.

The illustration above gives you a visual representation that is much better to understand what they are looking at and measuring =).

Next, they tested the Cortical Sulcal Depth and Thickness, think of cortical thickness as the thickness of the “processing layer” of the cortex, where the neuronal cell reside. A decrease in thickness (cortical thinning) is often a sign of atrophy or a loss of synaptic complexity. Sulcal depth measures how deep the folds of the brain are, the brain folds itself to maximize “performance” and skull space.

In the infected children group, cortical sulcal depth and thickness were observed to be reduced, thickness 2.34 mm to 2.15 mm, depth from 210.3 mm² to 198.5 mm², so in 4 months between the initial infection, there was a statistically significant decrease in both in the ISTG region.



But a good surprise happened when they compared the infected children (at 4 months) to the healthy control group, they found no statistically significant differences. This demonstrates that the initial damage and atrophic process stops at a certain point, and then neuroplasticity kicks in, and there is a reversal of the damage. Children’s brains are known to exceed by far in neuroplasticity compared to any other age group, as I have written recently about. Therefore, certain areas of the brain are more resilient to the damage and are able to recover.

If I infer using my research and knowledge, I would say there will be no heterogeneity (fancy word for consistency) in regards to the impact on the brain. Some children will recover perfectly and almost completely, while others will experience loss in certain areas. I am confident this is tied to microvascular alterations.

Lastly, network analysis.

In the Covid-infected children, the brain network was significantly less efficient at global information transfer. The path length information had to travel between brain regions increased, information taking longer to be processed, so you get slower thinking. They also experienced higher Small-worldness, and this finding is almost a perfect analog to one of the Cognitive Strike papers.

Higher Small-worldness allied with low global efficiency (the finding above) indicates a topological shift in the brain. The brain networks become more segregated and clustered locally at the expense of global integration, and this is entirely a compensatory response. The brain reorganizes its networks for more local, specialized processing, over long-range communication in the brain, losing efficiency there.



These changes affect executive function, multi-tasking, and complex problem-solving, plus what each area affected is responsible for. I will leave the author’s own words as a closing remark to this paper.

In conclusion, our findings suggest that children recovering from COVID-19 may experience changes in brain microstructure and potential disruptions in network connectivity. Although partial recovery was observed, certain alterations persist, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive, long-term follow-up to assess potential impacts on pediatric neurodevelopment.

While the aforementioned papers analyze the physical, structural changes in the brain, this paper is an excellent complementary paper, because these are the symptoms related to those changes, such as fatigue, attention deficits from the disrupted cingulate cortex, worsened mood from the rACC.

Overall, the majority of patients reported experiencing elevated levels of fatigue (82.4%), loss of motivation (72.9%), concentration and attention deficits (71.8%), a worsened mood (53%), and a higher level of anxiety (31.8%). The most common diagnosis was the post-COVID adjustment disorder (ICD-10 F43.2, U09.9!; 38.8%) followed by the post-COVID attention deficit disorder (ICD-10 F98.80, U09.9!; 23.5%). Neuropsychiatric evaluation primarily identified deficits in sustained attention. There was a significant association between somatic and psychiatric post-COVID diagnoses. Patients with allergies exhibited a higher risk of developing a post-COVID adjustment disorder. For the post-COVID attention deficit disorder, age, sex, obesity, pre-existing psychiatric diagnosis, and the virus variant were relevant factors.

My recommendation for children is similar to any other age group, but less drastic. Thankfully, because of their younger age, their neuroplasticity doesn’t need as much nutritional backing and uplifting as older age groups.



Vitamin C, Thiamine, or especially beneficial Benfothiamine, Choline + Inositol, or preferably just eating more eggs (amazing source of so many nutrients), playing in the dirt (yes, LITERALLY) and in the sun, some appropriate supplementation with Vitamin D+K2, either a multivitamin or Complex B Vitamin supplement, with the best forms of said vitamins.



Why a “fancy and more expensive” version for the children, while I suggest any adult take whatever they feel confortable ? Because it works better, and in their case, it is an investment in the future, it helps tackle, mitigate, and likely, over time, negate a lot of detrimental effects of Covid, post-Covid effects, and modern life.



The effects of the lockdowns, plus almost yearly infections, are already showing up. The report card can be found here.





