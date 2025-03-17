If you are asking why this particular article is in The Fourth Option, rather than Things Hidden, it is because of the geopolitical nature of the subject, rather than science-focused.





As I have stated multiple times throughout the years, the origins of the pandemic were always obvious if you had eyes to look and a few extra neurons to spare, and invested a few weeks of your time, which every human being on the planet had in spare in 2020. A group of dedicated independent researchers spent the better part of 3 years finding damning information on the WIV.



The more time passed, the more it became clear that the WIV caused the pandemic, and “the rest is history” as they say. The reason I am writing this is two-fold. First, political expedience is causing a lot of shifts in positions, given that if you are a minor political player or want the feigned illusion of power, you shift with the political winds. Or you just don’t want your grants and funding to be axed…



There is no higher truth than Intelligence agencies, as they will change their opinions (assessment, analysis) to fit the specifically tailored narrative, becoming the poster child for doing anything that is politically beneficial to them or “leaking” as a means of achieving some strategic goal. A shift in overall public sentiment may also force Intel agencies to adapt to avoid significant blowback.



If you followed Beyond Mathematical Odds here for 2022-2023, and the rarely separated analysis, you will be aware of my positioning in the EU and especially Germany, and to refresh your memory. The Eurocrats, European elites who actively hold the decision and politic-making power are somewhat self-destructive, high on their own little cults and guilty-ridden consciousness. And no European elite courts civilizational suicide than the German ones.



Incidentally, the most influential country in the EU. All the wrong decision-making before and especially during the pandemic, the choices made during the Ukrainian war led to a significant economic and especially industrial loss for Europe, and much more impactful in Germany, the motor of Europe in many aspects. Europe has illusioned itself on going completely green, Net Zero, 0 Carbon emissions which will cost trillions of dollars.



Do you care to guess which country in the world is the leading country in “green tech”, especially at scale ? China. Economies of scale aim at incredibly high efficiency, and no country achieved it faster (and during the pandemic mind you) than China. China poses a significant economic threat to the EU, but the EU can’t quite cut itself from China. A distorted Faustian bargain.



So, as I outlined in 2021 when political expediency permitted or allowed, many countries would start scapegoating China as a means to politically punish the country, not because of the truth (the pandemic started and China in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, regardless if it was leaked, or dispersed as an active deployment of a bioweapon), but for reshuffling the geopolitical board. As a nice byproduct, you gain the public’s sympathy if the cards are played right.

Germany's BND used German newspapers Süddeutsche Zeitung and Zeit to leak its report, produced in early 2020, using both public and “non-public information” to assess that the likelihood the pandemic started in the WIV was between 80% to 95%, in January the CIA stated the same (once again, politically expedience tastes ever so sweet). Days later another major leak occurred, this time from Britain.

First, some context. This came at a point where Vallance, the British Minister of State for Science is being heavily criticized and scrutinized because of his role in using the State apparatus to heavily suppress and shift the narrative in the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Vallance, Jeremy Farrar, and Anthony Fauci are all deeply involved with the WIV and likely with the true origins of the pandemic, and the 3 went into a joint effort to suppress the truth. For those interested in the origins, this is widely known.

Here once again a “spy chief” sent a letter to the government stating the most likely origins of the pandemic was the WIV, and pointing out the manipulations by the Chinese government aided by Westerners… in March 2020. Every Intelligence agency in the world worth its public funding knew this, and yet they all suppressed the information. They all knew, and they all lied because it was politically beneficial to all parties involved.



What caught my attention further here was the opening passage “success in vaccine design is unlikely if the engineered nature of the virus is not understood”. These events should have taken place at the latest into 2021, but every party directly involved did their utmost best to hide, subvert, and manipulate the truth. If this narrative shift occurred in 2020-21, avoiding substantial harm at all levels of society would have been easy. Doing so now is a sizable geopolitical mistake.

Look at any graph using 2020 as a starting point or better yet 2010-2015. And look who benefited the most from the pandemic, forget the trillions of dollars in damage and the wealth transfer, which is temporary in many senses. No country has gone through a bigger “efficiency jump” and integration than China, or consolidation of its scattered industry (China is a weird mixture of Capitalism with Darwinism, a ruthless market with centralization of decision-making, gross simplification)…



As these events took place, a new wave of “coincidences” have hit the West, but especially the US. Days ago Texas Tech University experienced quite a singular event. The university suffered an odd underground fire, with an odd green hue, which started a significant response from the local authorities. The fire was strong enough to push manhole covers up and down.









Do you care to guess what this university has on its campus ?

This is a BSL-3 laboratory that enables the research enabling the research of any airborne infectious agent, toxins, and any pathogen that is able to cause serious or lethal infections. What an odd place to have a chemically based, underground fire. This is the conspiracy part of the article, for self-indulgence.





As I go through many of my notes, old articles, and data, I now believe we have been into 6th Gen War territory for longer than every person, government, and analyst presumed. State and a selected few Non-State actors have been waging systemic next-gen war, of all against all, for years before the pandemic, which is one of the points I will try to make in the 6th gen war article, after all our Western minds work in cycles of four. 4 weeks, a quarter (4 months), 4 years, executing plans over longer periods will always sound unfeasible.





