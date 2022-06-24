This is a continuation of the following article and the one inside it.
As Russia severely lowers the amount of gas it sells and sends to Europe, there is a mass convergence on the world's dirtiest and cheapest fuel. Coal. A forecast I made last year. First, let us see which countries are now going back on coal.
Austria Returns to Coal Era in Hedge Agains…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.