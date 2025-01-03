First, I wish everyone a Happy New Year, somewhat a little late. May you achieve all your goals, and be as happy as you can be.



Among the last few articles in The Fourth Option, I’ve stated that coming January 1st, things would feel crazy, off the rails, like the world shifted upside down, and not just because of Trump’s victory and ascension to the American presidency. This article is just a mere, short, and brief analysis of what you should expect as we enter, completely and fully into Sixth Generation Warfare.



The distinction between Fifth and Sixth Generation Warfare is relatively simple yet profound. In Sixth Generation Warfare, all domains are domains of warfare. It’s no longer limited to sea, land, air, or even newer realms like space and cyber; now, everything can be weaponized, AI, critical infrastructure, and even the human mind. Civilians are no longer bystanders but are integrated into this battlefield. In the next generation of warfare, conventions, international agreements, and laws become irrelevant when war is waged through shadowy, unconventional means. Critical infrastructure is now under new Rules of Engagement (ROE): if you can get away with it, you hit it.

Here is a brief description of certain events with more of my thoughts later on.



Except the largest homemade explosive apprehension in history, all these events took place in the last 48 hours. On a large geopolitical scale, Europe’s entering what could be the complete collapse of its industrial base is the most impactful at surface level. If you are not aware of the contractual and logistical intricacies of shipping gas from Russia to Europe, one of the main pipelines remaining in activate was the one going through Ukraine.

Ever since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, it has been known that the contract between the countries, allowing Russia to ship gas through Ukraine and sell to Europe would expire on January 1st, 2025. Ukraine got paid 1 billion USD per year in transit fees, and the renewal was up in the air until December 31. Europe will need to tap into its gas reserves in a winter forecasted to be severe, industry will suffer, again (a repeating trend for the past 2 years).



Given the absurdly weak state the entire Ukranian energy infrastructure finds itself, now a free target for Russian attacks, the moronic autocrats ruling over Europe will have hard choices to make. Stop supplying Ukraine with energy which led to an overall increase in energy prices across the Union, or further destroy its already failing industrial base, as Germany serves as a perfect poster boy for it.



This merely adds to ongoing dynamics. The Ukrainian war will be extended for multiple purposes. This lead us to the more 6th gen part of this article, somehow related to Ukraine.



The Trump Hotel terrorist attack.

An active duty Green Beret, Matthew Livelsberge, 37 was soon identified as the perpetrator of the attack, and nothing on it makes sense at first, or second glance.

Most of my readership is either lay but curious people wanting information, or curious to learn, a small percentage of scientists and doctors, and a few veterans, not exactly a military-centric readership. So a little explanation is due.



Green Berets are among the top fighting forces in unconventional warfare, and someone with a little experience can easily infer Matt’s skill level. Any military SOF deployed as a singleton entails someone who is multi-talented, and highly skilled in convention and unconventional methods to say the least.



My first instinct was to think he was a compromised asset, an adversary (China is especially effective at this) found a pressure point, it can be a troubled marriage, financial difficulties, and others, and exploited it. After thinking for a brief moment I had a gut instinct. There is a decent chance he was targeted, as a layered message to American Defense, Intelligence, and the parties involved. The following leads credence to this.



That is a shirt celebrating Ukraine, with a screenshot of Matt acting as a middleman recruiter for the Ukrainian army. While an official explanation will surely surface, this and a few other events lead me to believe he was targeted by Russian-linked clandestine forces (SVR, FSB). Either direct elements or assets.



For months I also had the feeling domestic Intelligence services are cleaning house, this is slang for eliminating both people and information (location, data, etc) to effectively wipe out any traces or trail of work, be it conventional or clandestine, but more on this later. The next weeks will surely be riddled with coincidences, unforeseen circumstances, and surprises.



Welcome to Sixth Generation Warfare.



I appreciate your continued and new supporters, it enables my unconventional analysis !