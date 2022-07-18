5 days ago a mysterious disease outbreak afflicted Tanzania, 13 people got infected, 3 died so far.

Today’s night will be followed by two relatively shorter e-mails, life stuff most of the day, and will take the night to work on other pieces. With the purpose of tracking and keeping a consistent record of potential and new outbreaks of diseases, I would like to bring to the attention of all of you this one…

Authorities say the outbreak, which killed three people in southern Tanzania, is caused by the bacterial disease leptospirosis

