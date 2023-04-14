The goal of this piece is to attempt to remediate or diminish what is discussed in the substack below, in which most of the neuroinflammatory damage and further dysfunction are induced by neutrophils. Of course, the information here is applicate to many other conditions in which NETs are abundant or produced in a dysfunctional manner, some of said condi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.