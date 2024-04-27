While working on the simplified supplement suggestion (stack is the slang when someone recommends a bunch of natural things), the simplified stack with a bunch of colorful graphs will be published later tomorrow or late Sunday. A persistent trend that kept popping up in the last 24 hours is, of course, avian flu.



As I wrote in the last article, they are hellbent on pushing this narrative, regardless of my opinions of the validity or lack of in this regard, but the article will serve multiple purposes, with the first, and most important. Source.

A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza that’s been decimating wild and captive flocks of birds since 2020 has spread among US dairy cows — and has infected one person in Texas exposed to the sick animals. Traces of the virus have been found in about 20% of commercial milk samples tested in a nationally representative study, the Food and Drug Administration said April 25. Health authorities say that pasteurization — which kills viruses though some inactivated particles may remain — is expected to keep the commercial milk supply safe and that the overall risk to humans remains low. They aren’t recommending the destruction of the cows, which seem to recover from the infection, unlike the millions of birds that have been culled after the virus was detected among them.

As one of my followers wrote, one of the first thoughts that comes to mind is, perhaps for parents of young children, stocking up on some formula is worth your consideration. The FDA's choice of words and the overall trends in media against beef, cows and sometimes even milk make this worrisome.

At the surface level at the very least, the milk supply could be easily disrupted and compromised, causing a shortage of both milk, and its byproducts such as cheese and whey protein, and incidentally causing another formula shortage. Taking to the extreme, they can push the market into culling entire farms in the name of “health safety”, which has been the argument of a few cattle ranchers on social media for over a year now.

While I am personally not fond of formula, perhaps you should consider stocking some with at least 6 months of shelflife, and if you are an adult, whey protein because I don’t see the price going down anytime soon, whey has become more expensive in the First World for some time, sadly. Eggs, on the other hand, are already experiencing a price increase.



Now to the second part of this short equation. To drive the point home on how they are quite literally repeating the same early 2020 strategy.

Former surgeon general Jerome Adams fears the US is making the mistakes of 2020 all over again.

H5N1 has spread stealthily among cows. Could it also be spreading silently in humans?

Remember what they did with mink farms because of Covid ? Testing ? Tracing ? “Social distancing” ? The threat of avian flu is real, you can now download the sequences and analyze them yourself, hundreds of millions of birds died, and while I do believe avian flu was the cause, there are confounding factors here, like in 2008.

The virus has been a problem for a few years now, so right when the Covid narrative basically vanished, one of the most consequential elections in American history is about to happen, the entire media shifts ? As I discussed with a few people in 2023, avian flu would open up the avenue toward a few OP (operating procedures):

The virus would naturally evolve, adapt to mammals, and cause disease in humans, with a low probability of becoming a global problem

Someone would tinker with the virus, exploit changes brought by SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infections, burn through the younger population, and repeat 2020. The end goal has always been repeating 2020 so the government can gobble up more power

In the case of covert engineering and deliberate release, the East will respond in kind because patience towards the West now runs little to almost dry. A repeat of 2020 with higher mortality is the result.





From my perspective, they will be pushing this narrative, especially in regards to animal health pretty hard, and attempt to push a similar agenda as they did before, regardless of the severity or reality of the threat. They have been hard on the “nudges” and psychological operation tactics for months now, ramping up the narrative on avian flu.

And I want to leave the readers with a question.





What are the odds of two reference BSL4 laboratories suffering an explosion a month apart, right when (mathematically) a pandemic started in the second one ? According to Daoyu, the early WIV sample had Influenza present…



Vektor, Russia’s Soviet-era leading bio lab, now a world reference BSL4 laboratory suffered a significant explosion in September 2019. In April 2022 Vektor finds itself as one of the WHO H5 Reference Labs, specifically “to the public health needs arising from avian influenza A (H5N1) infection in humans and influenza pandemic preparedness.”

The Wuhan Institute of Virology suffered an explosion in late October, but this information has been scrapped from both the Western and Chinese web, and similar to the Vektor lab, the explosion occurred during renovations, whatever renovations that means in both cases.

I may be missing something very obvious between both events here… but it has been persisting in my mind for hours now, so here we are. Until the next one in one or two days.



As a completely off-topic side note, I may start saving to buy a 3D printer, I often humble myself to contemplate how dumb I actually am, by watching random Chinese guys do amazing engineering feats with “simple stuff”. Such as this random guy building a 3D-Printer, Do It Yourself Surface to Air Missile with a Visual Guidance system.











I am very grateful for your support !





