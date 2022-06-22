Months ago I forecasted that worker’s strikes would become the norm (below) even I am surprised by the events of the last 10 days.
Worker strikes will become sort of a norm in certain industries, as economies face ever-growing inflation, central banks can’t control it, and see their wages going down the drain.
How the UK Rail and Tube Strikes Will Affect …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.