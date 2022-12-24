For the past few days, I have been pondering about what to write and how to write it, not for lack of topics to do, in fact, I have a deluge of things to write about, but rather the tone/subject is heavy, not one that induces good feelings, lowers stress, anxiety and I always follow my gut/instinct.
I know for a fact consuming certain types of content n…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.