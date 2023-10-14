Secretive billionarie network attempt at controlling AI tech
It might get a little political at the end
Rarely do I usually outright just recommend my readers to “go do X”, from observation and the data Substack enables us to access I can gauge what most of my readers consume, therefore I operate under the perspective that most are informed on many subjects. As rare as this, is me recommend you to read a news article, unless I think it is very informative…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.