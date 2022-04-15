SARS-CoV-2, thymic atrophy and impaired T cell development
And the case of a persistent infection !
First, let us find out what is the thymus, for the readers who don’t know this small, yet very important part of you.
Clearly, a very important part of your immune system.
SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, but not Omicron, induces thymic atrophy and impaired T cell development
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.