Long time, but even recent readers will be aware of my focus on neurological health, and mainly the impacts of SARS-CoV-2 in human neurology, with a specific recent focus on the lasting, therefore long-term implications of the chimera. I persist in my path of keeping track of new data and dissecting ever more intricated pathways, the data is especially important, as in recent months, there are shared impacts between age groups, sexes, healthy or unhealthy persons alike.

The first article here covers both sides, neurological damage from Covid, but also ways to recover, and the answer is exercise. I will merely cite a few other ones, but I could quite literally link 30 of my own articles (which cite multiple papers on their own).



The mechanisms for neurological injury as a consequence of a Covid infection are plenty, from indirect damage via inflammation and our own immune response, to pieces of the virus being “stuck”, inducing dysfunction for months. Here, the authors focus on what is arguably the most toxic fragment of the Spike Protein, the S1 part. S1 persistence is found in both “Long Covid” and “Long vaccine”, but Spike Protein persistence and other fragments are found in everyone, it accumulates over time in a significant number of people, as the body starts to fail to degrade the protein.

This is why the study is important, despite the method, it provides insight into exactly what is going on, and especially important here, how to protect yourself and recover with the only drug I usually recommend, Metformin (Berberine is an almost perfect analog).

The method used in this paper is intranasal delivery, meaning the S1 part of the Spike Protein is injected directly into the nose, mimicking a severe infection in most papers, and bypassing other immune responses around the body, so you get a clear picture of what happens in the brain. After delivery, the S1 was found in both the hippocampus and the striatum parts of the brain, which are deeper regions.



The behavioral tests done in the mice replicated the mountain of clinical, observational, and longitudinal data we have on SARS-CoV-2 effects in the brain, by which the inflammatory response towards the Spike impairs memory integration, retrieval, and also spatial learning. It also induced anxiety-like behavior in the mice.







They next measured which genes were suppressed, leading to the production of fewer proteins related to said genes, and which ones were enriched, leading to more of that protein. It is one of the best initial steps towards insight, and here they found that among the genes that were enriched, apoptosis (cell death), hypoxia response, excitory postsynaptic potential, chemical synaptic transmission, both of which lead to lasting changes in how neurons communicate and behave, and immune responses. Comparing the genes from mice with severe Covid patients and they were similar.

Given that the gene analysis demonstrates clear synaptic dysfunction occurring, the authors decided to examine whether proteins that are heavily involved with this process are altered after the introduction of S1. NMDAR2A (a key receptor for learning) and JPH3 (a structural protein that helps link different parts of the synapse) were found to be significantly reduced in the hippocampus. SHANK1 was also downregulated (important later, a critical gene and protein for synaptic function).



Per many other articles I have written, synaptic dysfunction as a direct or indirect effect of SARS-CoV-2 has multiple causes, but a well-established and incredibly important and impactful one in regards to this virus is the hypoxia-inducible factor HIF-1α, a gene regulator in response to lack of oxygen. Following S1 injection, there was a significant increase in HIF-1α, starting to accumulate in neuronal cells as soon as 6 hours after, and sustained up to 24 hours.

Immunohistochemistry confirmed increased numbers of HIF-1α-positive neurons in the CA1 and CA3 regions at both 1 and 6 weeks, so these changes are lasting. This also indicates that S1 stabilizes HIF-1α through a hypoxia-independent mechanism, because this hypoxia-related protein is usually rapidly degraded in the presence of oxygen, and this creates a problem, because it is not just Spike persistence, it is allowing other proteins to persist for weeks.

This stabilization occurs by S1 enhancing SUMOylation. SUMOylation is a modification of a protein after it is produced, it “modifies” the cell tagging called ubiquitin, the body's way to mark proteins for degradation, and changes how the modified proteins behave, function, and make the protein more stable. Covid is known to cause “excessive SUMOylation” by itself during the infection.

They removed the HIF-1α in neuronal cells (N2A cells) using small-interfering RNA to test the role of HIF-1α, by doing so, it restored the expression of synaptic function-related genes, including GRIN2A, JPH3, and SHANK1.



There is substantial evidence that many fragments of the virus, the inflammatory process on its own, and secondary to tertiary order effects cause accumulation of misfolded proteins, and the authors chose to test and add to the evidence. This is also a previous line of research from this group. 6 weeks after S1 administration, neuronal numbers in the hippocampal region CA3 were significantly reduced, and cortical neurons remained unaffected.



Hyperphosphorylated tau was observed in the hippocampus, and aggregated alpha-synuclein was detected in the hippocampus, cortex, striatum, and olfactory bulb. 65.9% of cells in the CA3 region were apoptotic, along with a 6 times increase in p-tau, and 4.4 times increase in alpha-synuclein, and they also observed ventricular enlargement, when the brain cavities become enlarged because cerebrospinal fluid accumulates.



Here is where the good news comes in, the authors decided to text Metformin, as it positively impacts many of the pathways SARS-CoV-2 influences or activates. Treatment with Metformin reverted the S1-induced changes in synaptic plasticity-related genes, especially the ones previously mentioned in this article.

Not only did Metformin rescue the correct expression of the synaptic genes, but it also directly affected alpha-synuclein aggregation, because it is known to affect both how the misfolded protein aggregates and the clearance of misfolded proteins. The importance of SUMOylation to both the synaptic dysfunction and misfolded protein aggregation seen here (by making HIF-1a last longer), they measure the effects of metformin in cells overexpressing SUMO1.



SUMO1 overexpression led to increased levels of HIF-1a, and Metformin reduced it. Metformin counteracts many of the pathogenic and long-term dysfunctional pathways from the Spike Protein. I have recommended Metformin as a primary method to avoid long-term sequelae from a Covid infection, and means to minimize damage from its Spike Protein since mid-2020.

There is evidence towards Metformin targeting multiple pathogenic pathways, and throughout 2022, every time a vaccinated person asked me how to avoid X, Y or Z, my answers were consistent in a myriad of suggestions, and always included Metformin being at the top. It remains so. In case Metformin is prescription only where you live or hard to come by, Berberine is a perfect substitute, but you must add Resveratrol, and something such as NAC or Glutathione to achieve the effects found here.

So let us expand this great study scope towards the largest and everlasting shadow SARS-CoV-2 casts upon the body, ergo, my favorite pathway. The Kynurenine Pathway. Simpler steps of how the body uses the KP to break down Tryptophan, producing bioactive molecules that are the textbook definition of a double-edged sword.



Tryptophan → (IDO/TDO) → Kynurenine → Kynurenic Acid (KYNA) ↓ 3-Hydroxykynurenine (3-HK) → Quinolinic Acid (QUIN)

There are multiple steps we must cover here. QUIN is one of the biggest aggressors here, because it is an NDMA receptor agonist 3 times more potent than glutamate itself, causing calcium overload, mitochondrial dysfunction, and directly driving tau phosphorylation. 3-HK generates ROS via auto-oxidation, creating oxidative stress. KYNA acts as an NMDA antagonist at chronically elevated levels, while paradoxically shutting down synaptic plasticity. All three metabolites directly corrode the glutamatergic signaling that HIF-1α is already suppressing transcriptionally.

Pathway visualization



IDO is the enzyme that regulates and starts this whole biochemical chain of events, and it connects the paper with the Kynurenine Pathway. In the gene analysis, Type II Interferon response is shown to be a bit enriched, meaning IFN-γ is activated, which in turn activates IDO expression. But “response to lipopolysaccharide” is highly enriched, and this one not only activates IDO, but it also shifts the entire metabolism towards the Kynurenine Pathway.

HIF-1α activation also directly upregulates IDO1 via hypoxia response elements in the IDO1 promoter (as cited by the authors), but they do not emphasize a complex yet elegant feedback loop. IDO1 consumes oxygen when it breaks down tryptophan, which creates a micro-hypoxic environment, perpetuating the HIF-1α → IDO1 loop, leading to more HIF-1α stabilization.

The Kynurenine pathway and its byproducts are inherently prothrombotic, while being immune suppressive, and as seen here, they cause paradoxical feedback loops. The findings here are of high importance because they can occur at a microstructural level, at a cell-localized level. It has been and will remain significant not only because of neurodegeneration, but also because of the nature of the Spike Protein.





