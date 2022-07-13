This will be a two-for-one. The number of papers getting out talking about vaccination, waning efficacy, and natural immunity is large, and I have covered these so much I thought most of my subscribers are bored by now, they also often go viral on social media. These two were enough to push me to write this piece.
Risk of infection, hospitalisation, and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.