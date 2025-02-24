I thought about analyzing and writing the now trendy “Post-Vaccine Syndrome” paper but I don’t chase trends and I have been waiting for a long, long time for a research group to write about the subject below. I will also introduce another one of my long-standing “crazy” concepts later but before I will add some context.



Back in 2021, at the height of attempting to understand how SARS-CoV-2 could cause such havoc, at such a level, we lacked a proper mechanistic explanation, the immunological pathways, the inflammatory proteins, the damage to organs, none of it made sense if you took “it is just the virus doing it” perspective. The math didn’t math, unless you added variables, and the equation started to make sense by adding two, at the time way out of the box.

What led me to believe the second one was possible, beyond just another one of my crazy ideas, was the fact that one person who was infected many months before, came asking for help. After a prolonged inquiry, that person said he got sick after dental treatment when the dentist burst something in his mouth and a severely bitter, disgusting taste took hold. To me, that was an indication of multiple unique mechanisms.

Methods:

We conducted a sequential, cross-sectional study (December 2020–March 2024) to assess how racial/ethnic differences (Black/Hispanic vs White/Asian) and health disparities affect oral and non-oral long COVID symptoms and their relationship with COVID-19 vaccination. We retrospectively reviewed patients’ oral health record from University of Illinois Chicago dental clinics before vaccination (December 2020; N=1150; Covid+/- N=575/group) and after vaccination (December 2021; N=592; Covid+/- N=292/group). Participants were recruited in two separate prospective groups of COVID19 positive subjects (February–April 2021; pre-vaccination: N=158; January–March 2024; post-vaccination: N=171), we examined clinical indicators of oral (periodontal and salivary glands) and non-oral (neurologic) sequalae 3–6 months after initial exposure. We measured viral S protein by flow cytometry and quantified inflammatory markers, viral entry receptors, and oral viral load to correlate molecular, and cellular changes in COVID19 positive subjects before and after vaccination. Results: Our results identified racial disparity indicating oral associated post-acute sequelae (PASC) primarily manifested as periodontal (gum) disease (COVID-19 positive: 73.1±18.9% vs COVID-19 negative: 33.1±14.3%) and correlated with higher rates of dry mouth (57.5%), taste disturbance (47%), and smell loss (20%). Vaccination reduced oral PASC in COVID-19 positive subjects; however, periodontal disease indicators persisted compared to the COVID-19 negative group. Notably, 3-6 months post-infection, while SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) transcript was rarely detected in saliva (~6%), its protein was commonly detected (~70%) in the COVID-19 positive subjects indicating incomplete viral clearance. This correlates with significantly higher salivary expression of viral entry receptors (ACE2, and TRMPSS2), and inflammatory mediators (IL-6, IL-8 and MMP-8), in COVID-19 positive subjects. This finding was further supported by higher prevalence of other oral viruses including Epstein-Barr Virus (70.5%), Herpes Simplex Virus (8.1%), and Human Papillomavirus (17.5%) in COVID-19 positive subjects.

The author’s group focuses on racial disparities, and a little on gender disparities (both are important, but in general, it is not my focus), blacks suffer a higher overall disease burden and poor oral health is a leading marker for long-term disease. It can contribute significantly to heart disease for example. In fact, with a nuanced algorithm, you can literally predict SARS-CoV-2 severity, hospitalization, and mortality based on the oral microbiome.



But the other findings here are what got my attention. First, both groups (vaccinated, and unvaccinated) showed accelerated periodontal disease progression and increased susceptibility to dental disease throughout the study. Vaccination mitigates some oral inflammation but remarkably not that much, having no effect on periodontal disease, tooth decay. In this study, the vaccination didn’t contribute to the worsening of oral health, but the infection did regardless of vaccination status.



The defining variable for the higher prevalence of oral symptoms was being infected with SARS-CoV-2, with the most common effect being dry mouth (xerostomia) affecting 57.5% of patients, loss of taste (dysgeusia) close to 48%, loss of smell (anosmia) 20%. Gum inflammation (Gengivits) affects 73.1% of the infected, and their saliva was notably distinct, more viscous, mucoid,d and stringy compared to normal (non-infected) saliva. 35.5% of patients also complained of stomach cramps, bloating, and intestinal pain. After all, oral health and its microbiome will 100% affect your gut.

The next part of the study is where my attention found itself. They tested saliva samples collected between 2022 to 2024 for SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and found it in 6.4% of samples, and these samples were collected months after the initial infection. They further confirmed this by using flow cytometric analysis (a way to analyze and characterize single cells or particles in a fluid sample) finding Spike Protein in the saliva of SARS-CoV-2 infected individuals both before, and after vaccination. “Oddly” enough they also found it in healthy individuals without no periodontal disease within one year after infection, irrespective of vaccination status.

Infection with SARS-CoV-2, per the image above, significantly increases both inflammatory markers and SARS-CoV-2 favorite and main receptors, vaccination mildly helps with the inflammation, but does little to lower the receptor expression. Lastly, and also the most important part to me was testing the presence and levels of DNA viruses. I will leave the author’s own words.

Our results show that EBV was highly prevalent (70.6%) in our cohort of 2021-2024 (N=151) subjects with levels increasing with COVID-19 history (COVID19+: 54.5%; COVID19-: 16.2%). Herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) also increased in COVID19+ subjects relative to other herpesviruses (i.e., CMV, HSV2, and VZV) Among these, high-risk oncogenic subtypes (HPV-3 and HPV-56) were detected at higher rates in our pre-vaccinated cohort. After vaccination, our results identified higher prevalence (8.1%) of four additional high-risk subtypes (HPV-18, HPV35, HPV-45, and HPV-56) in COVID+ subjects



Among the central variables to my overarching hypothesis (called PAID - Paradoxical Acquired Immune Dysfunction, called Reverse AIDS at first because it was funny) the Spike Protein interacting with endotoxins and biofilms was among the most important ones, precisely because of the findings of this paper.



Viral fragments to a higher level and viral persistence to a lower level occur in any person infected with SARS-CoV-2, and forgive my French, I will die on the hill that SARS-CoV-2 is able to live, at least for a period, inside biofilms, and Spike Protein can get “stuck” in them. Both produce lasting, low-level inflammation that contributes to diseases. And no other region of the body has more abundant biofilm presence than our mouths.

Even in healthy individuals, there is still detectable Spike Protein after one year. The reactivation of Herpesviruses, which remain significantly overlooked, understudied, and poorly appreciated in relation to SARS-CoV-2 and its consequences adds another layer of complexity and lasting significance. Not only HVs contribute to long-term diseases, such as cancer, neurodegeneration, and many others, but the most egregious effect is, that biofilms of common species can encapsulate and release certain Herpesviruses. Biofilms also contribute to bone loss. Here is a list of issues oral biofilms contribute to.



Systemic issues that have been connected to oral biofilm.



Why does the Herpes viruses reactivation matter so much ? Well, well, well, I am glad you asked.

Because Herpes Simplex Virus 1 (HSV) uses the olfactory passage, the trigeminal nerves travel toward the brain, activating microglia (immune cells of the brain) and initiating an inflammatory process, in different regions of the brain, and this inflammatory response persists even after the virus is gone, sometimes initiating a chronic inflammatory state. You should recall a recent article of mine, in which I wrote about a novel finding in which “misfolded” proteins have anti-herpes action. Curious huh ?



And to refresh your memory, SARS-CoV-2 uses this same tactic of traveling through the nerves to invade the brain.

Months ago I introduced one of my hypotheses, SARS-CoV-2 behaving and becoming a novel form of a Polymorphic Toxin. A toxin that changes shapes, and properties, and has distinct effects both in the host and to other organisms, mostly by subverting toxins produced by other pathogens inside the host. Another idea came from talking to our friend

a couple of years back when she was looking toward appropriate names for mRNA. Some called it “mod”RNA for modified, Maria called it “plastic”, and plastic and biofilms led me into an interesting avenue.

Extracellular Polymeric Substance. ESPs are organic polymers (large molecules made of a lot of smaller ones) secreted by numerous microbes.EPSs are fundamental to biofilm formation and are typically composed of various organic components, such as DNA, proteins, fats, polysaccharides, and more. While my proposition of “Spike Protein interacting with biofilms” was based solely on interdisciplinary research, I joked to myself “Wouldn’t it be funny if the Spike Protein did interact with inorganic polymers too haha ?”.

In the paper referred to in the highlighted link, the authors sought to explore if different SARS-CoV-2 proteins could interact with specific polymers, mostly resin composite materials, commonly used in dental restorations. This is an “in silico” study, meaning computational predictions based on data, the affinity of specific parts, and pockets of the virus proteins to specific parts of these inorganic materials.

They selected four key proteins from the virus, the Mpro (Main Protease), 3C-like protease (3CLpro), Papain-like Protease (PLpro), and lastly the world’s most infamous glycoprotein, the Spike Protein. The resin composites were Bisphenol-A glycol dimethacrylate (Bis-GMA), Bisphenol-A ethoxylated dimethacrylate (Bis-EMA), Triethylene glycol dimethacrylate (TEGDMA), and Urethane dimethacrylate (UDMA).



All four proteins showed notable binding affinity to resin composites, with the PLpro and the Spike Protein possessing the strongest interaction with the resin components, special the 3-monomer chains (the longer structural chains).





This interaction can help explain a few of the most unusual behaviors of the virus. First, it could explain why oral reservoirs are more common than reservoirs in other bodily regions. It also provides a potential mechanism, alongside immuno-inflammatory responses, for the observed worsening of oral health post-SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Secondly, this interaction could enable the virus, at least at a minimal level, to establish reservoirs in compromised teeth, those that have already undergone dental work. Last and most poignant to us, it offers a potential explanation for how SARS-CoV-2 interacts with and alters biofilm formation on resin composites, thereby creating a persistent reservoir niche within the oral cavity.



After the largest SARS-CoV outbreak a little over 20 years ago, besides the literal trauma induced in healthcare providers, public officials, and patients, there was extensive research on the long-term consequences of the infection, over the long-term, certain outlying trends were observed with the most remarkable one being bone loss and bone necrosis.

Leaving my cue to a sequential article. SARS-CoV-2 and its impact on bone health, after the Cognitive Strike Part III and anything else though =).



