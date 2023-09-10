I am now back home, everyone got sick, except me. The mobile internet didn’t collaborate until I got back home, and while the main goal today was sharing pictures and some reflections, important information or corroboration takes precedence.
As a reminder, I never edit published articles (unless it is to correct gross grammatical or syntactic errors), s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.