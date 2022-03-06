SARS-CoV-2 - Impaired DNA repair, viral evolution, and secondary infections
"it's just mild heart inflammation bro"
I had a family emergency and a personal one, so sorry for taking a little longer on this one. There isn’t a lack of good, interesting papers on SARS-CoV-2 FYI.
For weeks, I have been saying that Omicron BA. 1 might be immune-suppressing people, and by now most subscribers are aware of the Reverse AIDS hypothesis, basically how the (main mRNA) vaccines c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.