A few weeks ago, I wrote about SARS-CoV-2's impacts on oral health and left the topic open to discussing its impact on bone health at a later date. Forecasting certain aspects of, specifically, SARS-CoV-2 infections was somewhat “easy” using the proper framework as I mentioned before. Look into the largest outbreak of its earlier sister, SARS-CoV with special attention towards the long-term sequelae, one of them was the rather uniquely bizarre bone necrosis. Uniquely bizarre because it was delayed, with some patients developing it years after the initial infection.



This is a long-term and coming trend. In the article below I mentioned

article on

AI-generated podcast on the leading paper in the article and an article cited on Endotoxin participation in bone loss.

First things first, what is an Osteoblasts. These are cells responsible for forming new bones, growing and repairing existing bones. They release specific bone matrix, composed of bone organic and inorganic material, thus helping form bones, these are specialized “bone” cells and can interact with many other cells.



Whenever you propose or want to investigate a specific effect of a pathogen in specific cells, you need to test whether those cells are permissive to infection with said pathogen, either by testing direct infection, measuring the expression of the main receptors the pathogen uses, or sometimes both. By using osteoblasts differentiated from human umbilical cord-derived MSCs (Mesenchymal stem cells, bone marrow cells that become cells that repair bone, cartilage, and fat and have effects on other tissues) the authors went to test it.



They exposed these osteoblasts to both Wuhan and Omicron variants, with both low and high doses, with a duration of 3 days, and in each day post-infection of cells, they observed increased numbers of N and ORF-1a genes (meaning the virus is replicating), and further, they measured and detected infectious viral particles, thus demonstrating osteoblasts not only are susceptible to infection by both variants but are permissible, meaning the virus will replicate and spread.



In contrast to infecting and reproducing in osteoblasts, and allied with my recent article covering the bone marrow, the authors tested the infection dynamics of both Wuhan and Omicron upon infecting MSCs. In line with what readers would expect, MSCs are susceptible to infection but upon initiation of replication, similar to some other immune cells, such as CD4, the infection becomes abortive. The cell simply dies.

Next, the authors tested how SARS-CoV-2 infection affects MSCs differentiation into osteoblasts. They used 3 testing methods, ALP activity (now widely used as an early marker for osteoblast differentiation). At both 14 days after infection, and 21, infected cells showed reduced ALP activity, decreased calcium deposition, and diminished collagen matrix deposition.

Collagen matrix deposition means that the initial scaffold (structure) is weaker, and insufficient and leads to the reduced structural integrity of the bone Osteoblasts produce collagen, which forms the structural framework (osteoid) on which minerals are later deposited. Once the collagen matrix is set up, osteoblasts will deposit calcium, lower calcium means the mineralization process is compromised, and thus even if the matrix was normal, the bones would be weaker.

The most impactful part is that dosage (meaning the quantity of the virus the cells were exposed to) lacked a dose-dependent response, this means even a low level of infection disrupts osteoblast differentiation. Excessive ROS production was observed at days 7 and 14, which will inherently play a role in inhibiting the differentiation of osteoblasts too.

To understand the molecular mechanisms the authors measure the expression of key transcription factors and cytokines that are crucial in osteoblast and bone. RUNX2, a master regulator for osteoblast differentiation and bone formation was measured at day 1 and 21. On day 1 they measured significant suppression, which was less pronounced at 21.

PPARy, a master regulator of adipogenesis, in which upregulation can shift MSC shift away from osteoblasts and become adipocytes, was upregulated, especially at 21, and this was even higher with Omicron. IL-6, a potent inflammatory cytokine was significantly increased and released by osteoblasts upon SARS-CoV-2 infection, especially at days 1 nad 7. RANKL was also upregulated, at both days 1 and 21. This is a key factor at promoting osteoclast differentiation and activity, and together with IL-6 release, it indicates a shift towards bone resorption, the breakdown of bone by your own cells.



One of their last steps was verifying whether the Spike Protein existed, which they did by using antibodies that target the Receptor Binding Domain. Doing so reduced the inhibitory effects the virus and even the dead virus (UV-inactivated SARS-CoV-2) had on osteoblast differentiation. This means, in line with the colossal amount of evidence, the Spike Protein itself can mediate the effects described here or significantly contribute.

A recent, population-wide study in older people has good evidence for these effects as not only (over time) SARS-CoV-2 may induce more bone fractures, weaker bones, and other related problems, but it will accelerate problems already there. In 2022 there were guidelines for diagnosing osteonecrosis in patients recovering from Covid.

If you listened to the AI podcast or read the related paper, you will find that in that particular study, the main contributor of inflammation-driven bone loss was our long-time friend, Inteferon-Gamma (IFN-g).



IFN-g effects are highly contextual, it is often dependent not only on other cells, and the environment around them, but dosage (quantity), and at a higher enough it induces detrimental effects in bone health, driving osteoporosis, along other bone-inflammatory diseases. Where there is too much IFN-g, you will inevitably find the immune system stop-gap, the Kynurenine pathway. Peripheral Kynurenine (that means in your blood, floating around) causes pathological changes in bone structure via the AhR pathway.

With age, Kynurenine accumulates and suppresses osteogenic differentiation, impairs autophagy, promotes early senescence, and alters cellular bioenergetics of bone marrow stem cells. Recent studies have shown that Kynurenine negatively impacts bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs) and, consequently, promotes bone loss.

Th17 cells play a pivotal role in the bone loss of inflammatory conditions such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and periodontal disease. Th17 cells potently induce osteoclastogenesis by secreting IL-17, RANKL, TNF, IL-1, and IL-6, along with low levels of IFNγ



Herpes zoster itself is an independent factor for increased risk of osteoporosis and fracture. I suspect my readers understand my point, there is not just one single mechanism, but multiple, overlapping, and feedback loops that can accelerate or, over a long enough timeline, induce bone disease. Here is a recent article, quite good titled “Progress in research on osteoporosis secondary to SARS-CoV-2 infection”.

So how to deal with this ? It is complicated, but per the image and per me repeating myself multiple times, the answer remains the same. You limit the initial (last days, usually quite a significant amount), and the secondary inflammation wave (that now lasts 4+ weeks, lower levels of inflammatory proteins), Vitamin D+K2, both essential to bone health, with the first acting shifting what was discussed here towards proper levels, calcium if you are women, and older, selenium, zinc, magnesium.

