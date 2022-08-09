I decided not to send any e-mails, and in fact, just enjoy life on the weekend, so people could also live a life without worrying about the subjects we cover here. As a follower commented, “It felt like life was normal again, sports, beer, I was happy”.
This will not be similar to other pieces I published either by linking dozens of dots, or continuou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.