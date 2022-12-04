I am finally back, and while it will take me a while to “get up to speed”, expect normal publishing (actually I might publish smaller but more frequently in the next few days). Also, worth noting, up until the end of 2021 I had lingering issues in my muscles, any demanding enough physical task (including lifting for “gains”) sometimes meant weeks in bed…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.