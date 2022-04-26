[Quick notes] About food security

Quick notes will be the super short e-mails. First time I upload a video.
Up to this point, we all know how competent the Biden administration is, and while I try not to peddle the “fear factor” and make my analyses based on data, and facts, it is no secret you can also forecast based on policy, and media, especially in conjunction with data.
These are t…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.