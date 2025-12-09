This article could be considered a direct sequel to my last article. However, it is a stand-alone article, but for a true “bird’s eye perspective” of the subject discussed in both, reading the previous is a good use of your time. As a foreword, the paper we will cover and subject is highly technical, and I know what went through your mind, “Aren’t all the papers you go through like that ?”, not exactly. In comparison, this one stands out as cut above the rest because it covers detailed molecular immunology.



I will do my best to bridge the gaps while avoiding oversimplification. If you want a broader perspective and my assessment without the science, jump to the “What is really happening” section. I will also open this by telling you how to address what we are about to read.

Zinc glycinate, I would personally add copper and selenium, 15-30 mg per day, not for more than 4 weeks, supports thymic regeneration

Vitamin D3 4.000 to 10.000 IU daily, up to 12 weeks, also supports the above, it can downregulate IL-7R expression on T cells, reduce Th1/Th17 inflammation, enhance Treg function

Folate (5-MTHF form) 800-1,000 mcg + 1,000-5,000 mcg Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) → Bone marrow/HSPC support

Glutamine 5 to 10 grams daily, on an empty stomach, avoid if you have neurological Long Covid

Vitamin K2 200-400 mcg MK-7, it interacts with warfarin

Omega-3 Fatty Acids 3-6 grams combined EPA/DHA daily (with a fat meal)

Curcumin with piperine or phospholipids, 500-2,000 mg daily

Resveratrol 500-1,000 mg daily → Sirtuin activator, modulates NF-κB, supports thymic stromal cells



The big guns and something I have recommended before, Thymosin Alpha-1 (Ta1) 1.6 mg subcutaneous twice per week → directly supports thymic regeneration and normalizes CD127 expression



As I stated above, this paper goes through very complex molecular biology and immunology, therefore, it is “dense” but well designed. The patients in this paper were all infected before any vaccines were available. They had 2 follow-ups, at 6 months post-infection and 12 months, a little over 40 patients had mild infection, and 11 had severe infection.

6 patients were vaccinated at the 6 months mark, and 46 at the 12 months mark, but the authors tested precisely antigen exposure, attempting to replicate what the dynamics observed months after the viral infection. This is critical because at 6 months, the dysfunction observed in this paper was the most severe.

To understand this paper, we need to clarify some of the markers and terms. The common gamma chain (γc, CD132) family of cytokines, IL-2, IL-7, and IL-15, and governs T cell survival, proliferation, and homeostasis through a sophisticated receptor system with overlapping and distinct components. IL-7 and IL-15 are critical for systemic immunological control and can profoundly rewire how the immune system behaves.

This is controlled by receptors, the amount of these receptors at the cell surface dictates its fate. If it stays quiet, it prepares itself for an immune response or simply dies. Albeit these are complicated, they are necessary to understand the paper.

IL-2 Receptor: Needs three parts for high-affinity signaling: CD25 (the alpha chain, acts like a signal amplifier), CD122 (the beta chain), and CD132 (the common gamma chain). The primary driver of acute T cell proliferation after antigen recognition

IL-15 Receptor: Shares CD122 and CD132 with IL-2, but uses a different method of delivery, often “presented” by other cells. Critical for CD8+ memory T cells and NK cells. It promotes low-level proliferation (homeostasis).

IL-7 Receptor: Composed of CD127 (the alpha chain) and CD132. Essential for the survival of naive and memory T cells. In a healthy state, CD127 is high. When T cells are activated, CD127 is typically downregulated.

The authors use healthy control blood cells to measure, quantify the amount of CD23, CD122, CD127, and CD132 in 18 different lymphocyte subsets at their “normal state”. This is a new and fairly comprehensive attempt to measure these in a diverse number of human immune cells. This would be how your T-Cells look under “normal circumstances”, called steady state.

This next part is a section I appreciate the authors going through. They used 6 to 7 healthy vaccinated patients getting a third booster as a means to measure purely the antigenic stimulation in human T-Cells in vivo, meaning if Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine induces lasting changes in these critical markers and receptors.

At day 3, upon the booster vaccine, CD25 surged tremendously on both CD4 and CD8 cells, which means the IL-2 receptor is more abundant and can pick up all available IL-2, which is essential to T-Cell growth. CD122 also rose, and it complements CD25, and CD122 had a sustained peak rather than the surge of CD25. At day 10, CD122 higher levels were maintained while CD25 increase was less perceptible.

CD127 levels decrease in CD8, especially at day 30, and this means these cells have yet to become fully memory cells, and are more effector cells, ready to kill, but not ready to rest. The immune response from exposure to the Spike Protein as a vaccine target normalizes at Day 30. Next, testing if the viral infection elicits the changes in receptors as seen in vaccination alone.

Here, they measured during acute infection, at 6 months, and 12 months after clinical recovery. Compared to healthy controls, T-cells from infected patients showed significantly higher levels of CD25 and CD122. It is not a marginal amount, CD25 remains 2 to 3 times higher than normal, and CD127 decreases to almost 50%. CD25 levels were strongly correlated with elevated concentrations of soluble CD25, called sIL-2Ra.



This means the receptor was cut (shed) from the cell surface, and this can be big problem, because soluble receptors are active proteins. sIL-2Ra is found high in autoimmune diseases, cancer, and especially leukemia. Both CD4 and CD8 T-Cells still carried significant amounts of CD25 at 6 months follow-up (when only a handful of patients were vaccinated).

CD127 was strongly reduced, and all receptor alterations trended towards normalization only 12 months after recovery, and were drastically different at 6 months after recovery. These profound and drastic changes can be observed as there are changes in IL-2 receptor and IL-7 receptor expression, and even naive T cells had similar receptor dynamics as memory ones, indicating this isn’t driven by antigen signaling, but by durable changes in cytokine receptors and inflammation.



As they observed and data from these past 5 years shows, the more severe your infection, the deeper the sequelae and higher the inflammation, and this is followed by increased levels of CD25. And they found a correlation between CD25 levels and inflammatory markers such as C-Reactive Protein, IL-1 Beta, IL-6, IL-10, and Tumor Necrosis Factor.

Any person experienced with Covid research or ones who follow it, especially my readers, will be familiar with the concept of viral and protein persistence. It is an easy deduction, and this is what they tested next. If viral reservoirs, or protein persistence, were responsible for these drastic, lasting immunological shifts, only SARS-CoV-2-specific T-cells would be activated.



The researchers used dextramers, imagine a barcode for molecules to identify T-Cells specific for SARS-CoV-2, Epstein-Barr virus, and Influenza. Memory T-Cells of other viruses should not share changes seen in SARS-CoV-2-specific cells, yet that is what the authors observed. EBV and Influenza cells had the same elevated CD25 and CD122 levels with a decrease in CD127, sharing the same dynamic of 6 months of persistent change, and normalizing at 12 months.



Since the change in receptors is sustained, and even bystander T-Cells experience it for months, something else is driving it. And it was, higher levels of IL-7 and IL-15 were found in acute severe infected patients, and at 6 months, IL-15 persisted at higher levels. How this happens ?



Lymphopenia is a direct byproduct of a Covid infection, both the virus and all the complex immunology here will cause a significant number of T-cells (around 30% to 50%) to die or migrate into tissue. With fewer cells to use these cytokines, both of them increase. With IL-15 persisting for over six months, fewer T-cells remain, and there is higher expression of CD25. This creates a feedback loop of lymphopenia → high cytokines → receptor changes → incomplete recovery.

To test this, they expose healthy T-Cells to purified cytokines, which isolates the dynamics away from a normal, layered immune response as seen in vivo. IL-2, which is the master regulator of proliferation, failed to upregulate CD25, its own receptor on resting T-cells, without concurrent stimulation of T-Cell Receptors, meaning it only does so via antigenic stimulation.



On the other hand, IL-7 and IL-15 were capable of upregulating CD25, and downregulating CD127 on their own. Memory T-cells lack enough CD25 to use IL-12 efficiently, however, IL-7 and IL-17 bypass this by signaling their own receptors (CD127, CD122), mediated through the JAK/STAT signaling pathway for the curious.



This has clinical relevance per the authors observations when looking into a Long Covid patient group. While the receptor levels largely returned to normal levels in fully recovered patients by the 12-month mark, individuals suffering from persistent PASC/Long Covid retained this activated signature. Specifically, their SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T-cells maintained high CD25 levels significantly longer than those who recovered fully.





What is really happening

As I mentioned in my previous article, IL-7 and IL-15 signaling, especially sustained over time, are really good indicators and signals towards deeper truths or hidden trends. Higher levels of IL-7 will have profound effects not only on T-Cells as a whole, being able to drive them to exhaustion, but they also can, on their own, stimulate Th17 and MAIT cells, this creates an environment of chronic inflammation, very propitious specifically for fibrosis.

But it also points towards something much deeper and more significant. The cytokines responsible for the initial wave of inflammation and sustained damage in the first few weeks (IFN-γ, IL-6, TNF-α), are directly damaging to the thymus, and thymic damage is observed in Covid, lower output, and this is seen as fewer new (naive) T-Cells.



Hematopoietic stem cells are driven into quiescence by inflammation. The emergency demand for neutrophils forces a “myeloid bias”, so fewer CLPs are even generated to send to the thymus. T-cells are dying. Meanwhile, bone marrow remains myeloid-biased, producing neutrophils and monocytes for ongoing inflammation, but few lymphoid progenitors , there are excessive master cytokines in the body affecting receptor expression and signaling.



The healing process for both bone marrow and the thymus is absurdly low, it takes over 6 months, which is seen in the data, where the trend towards recovery starts past 6 months. Adding Endotoxin, HMGB1 to these dynamics further reinforced these pathways, and they can alter the dynamics over the long term, sustained deeper dysfunction, as observed in the Th17 papers.



Even if we disregard the impact on the bone marrow and the thymus, the receptor shedding alone, and the sustained levels of master regulators of the immune system for months, in mild cases, and the vast majority unvaccinated, paints a stark picture, which can be seen elsewhere. Also, make no mistake, while the mRNA-Spike doesn’t induce what is observed here, it causes a deep perturbation in many other arms of the immune system. It is a big mess…



My next article will be focused on something else (Neutrophils, their traps, micro clots), but a following article will further drive these last points home, because there is now even more evidence of how “mild asymptomatic” infection scars the immune system in a similar fashion as seen here.



I find the timing of my own acute and a bit severe infection ironic, as my research aligns with the clinical symptoms. Alas, some things happen for a reason.



