Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
2d

I have come to believe, via research, my own observations, and assessment, that a large dosage of creatine daily, even if intermitently (a few weeks in, a few weeks off), will be critical to maintain health and limit the decline, even if you feel perfectly fine.

Consider trying it for a short while.

Any correction will be done... well, absolutely not tomorrow lmao

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Moriarty and others
Nan Gee's avatar
Nan Gee
2d

I'm going to talk to my doc about the thymosin Alpha-1. I'm currently taking many of the supplements you recommend as a prescribed detox from my doctor. I had covid over 2 years ago, feel fine, but my labs are horrific. Spike is dropping but currently at 550.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Moriarty and others
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Moriarty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture