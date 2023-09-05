Prenatal Antidepressant Exposure changes the child's brain for years
There are more to this than "meets the eye"
As I often state, sometimes certain new information or scientific findings take precedence over my schedule, and this is one of those times. Also for honesty's sake, and to be forefront, for years now I have been trying to be critical of the information, to follow the evidence, even if the way I arrive at the end result is unorthodox, doing my own compl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Things Hidden in Complexity to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.