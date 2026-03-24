Things Hidden in Complexity

Things Hidden in Complexity

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Moriarty's avatar
Moriarty
12h

The focus of this article was on health-related supplements, drugs, etc. A lot of other items will suffer price increases, such as most non-natural textiles. Every day, there is an increased likelihood that chip manufacturing is deeply affected, not just because of helium, but Taiwan imports MOST of its energy.

If you can afford it, solar panels are a good way to hedge against energy inflation, but it can be a hefty investment.

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toolate's avatar
toolate
8h

If one wanted to make sure that the global population went into steep declines , cut off fossil fuels and fertilizers

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